DBR: Wednesday, March 1st

Softball Earns Another Win!
The Bears are keeping the win streak going, shutting out UT Arlington 8-0.
Midweek dub #SicEm pic.twitter.com/oUv5wMfkhG— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 1, 2023
Baseball Loses to UTSA
Tonight's final from Waco.#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/Z7VBFKIqGT— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 1, 2023
Indoor National Championship Qualifiers!
The Bears will be well represented at the NCAA Indoor National Championships! The meet will be next weekend in Albuquerque. Here is a list of the Bears that qualified:
- Mariah Ayers — 200 meters
- Hasani Barr, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Matthew Moorer, Dillon Bedell — Men’s 4x400 relay
- Nathaniel Ezekiel — 400 meters
- Hasani Barr — 400 meters
- Matthew Moorer — 400 meters
- Demar Francis — 200 meters
Individual and team qualifiers for the 2023 DI Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships have been announced!￼￼ #NCAATF https://t.co/COXKRVyuHe— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 1, 2023
Softball Breaks into Top 25!
In the USA Today Poll, Baylor softball earned a #21 spot and is one of four Big 12 teams to make the rankings.
Four #Big12SB teams are ranked in this week's USA Today/NFCA Poll— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 28, 2023
No. 1 @OU_Softball
No. 3 @cowgirlsb
No. 9 @TexasSoftball
No. 21 @BaylorSoftball pic.twitter.com/0sLjbPn4kJ
Softball Player of the Week Honors
Shaylon Govan has been named Big 12 Player of the Week! Govan is in her first season with the Bears after transferring from Stephen F. Austin. She currently leads the Big 12 in RBIs on the season (29) and leads the nation in RBIs per game (2.07). Congrats Shaylon!
- @shaylongovan— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) February 28, 2023
>> https://t.co/LGuJC24RJM#SicEm | @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/HSgQWjulHX
More Recognition for Scott Drew
The honors continue to roll in for Coach Scott Drew. He has been named the Coach Wooden Keys to Life Award winner for the 2022-23 season. The award is given annually to a basketball figure that exemplifies excellent character and leadership like John Wooden. A great honor given to such a deserving coach!
.@BUDREW has been named the Coach Wooden #KeysToLife Award winner!— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 28, 2023
The award is given annually to a current or former basketball figure who best exemplifies the character and leadership for which the legendary Coach John Wooden is known.#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/6v7M0c4tLw
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is centerfielder Kobe Andrade! Andrade hit his first career homerun in last night’s game, so exciting!!
Get outta here ball— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 1, 2023
First-career HR for @KobeAndrade4 #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/cegGSuI9x1
Happy Wednesday y’all! Have a great day!!
Loading comments...