DBR: Wednesday, March 1st

Softball Earns Another Win!

The Bears are keeping the win streak going, shutting out UT Arlington 8-0.

Baseball Loses to UTSA

Indoor National Championship Qualifiers!

The Bears will be well represented at the NCAA Indoor National Championships! The meet will be next weekend in Albuquerque. Here is a list of the Bears that qualified:

Mariah Ayers — 200 meters

Hasani Barr, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Matthew Moorer, Dillon Bedell — Men’s 4x400 relay

Nathaniel Ezekiel — 400 meters

Hasani Barr — 400 meters

Matthew Moorer — 400 meters

Demar Francis — 200 meters

Individual and team qualifiers for the 2023 DI Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships have been announced!￼￼ #NCAATF https://t.co/COXKRVyuHe — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 1, 2023

Softball Breaks into Top 25!

In the USA Today Poll, Baylor softball earned a #21 spot and is one of four Big 12 teams to make the rankings.

Softball Player of the Week Honors

Shaylon Govan has been named Big 12 Player of the Week! Govan is in her first season with the Bears after transferring from Stephen F. Austin. She currently leads the Big 12 in RBIs on the season (29) and leads the nation in RBIs per game (2.07). Congrats Shaylon!

More Recognition for Scott Drew

The honors continue to roll in for Coach Scott Drew. He has been named the Coach Wooden Keys to Life Award winner for the 2022-23 season. The award is given annually to a basketball figure that exemplifies excellent character and leadership like John Wooden. A great honor given to such a deserving coach!

.@BUDREW has been named the Coach Wooden #KeysToLife Award winner!



The award is given annually to a current or former basketball figure who best exemplifies the character and leadership for which the legendary Coach John Wooden is known.#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/6v7M0c4tLw — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 28, 2023

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is centerfielder Kobe Andrade! Andrade hit his first career homerun in last night’s game, so exciting!!

