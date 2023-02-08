DBR: Wednesday, February 8th, 2023

Tennis White-Out at Hawkins TONIGHT

Tonight at 6PM, men’s tennis hosts #3 TCU for a white-out game! Get to Hawkins to get all kinds of goodies and WEAR WHITE!

Women’s Tennis Takes on Harvard

Women’s tennis is on the road today, taking on Harvard at 3PM.

Back in action tomorrow afternoon at Harvard



️ https://t.co/GUOxvHfJ0O#SicEm — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) February 7, 2023

Women’s Golf Wins Collegiate Invitational!

Women’s golf had a fantastic showing in Guadalajara at the Collegiate Invitational. Rosie Belsham took home first place, and Silje Ohma finished third as the Bears took home the team title.

The s claim two of the top-three spots, and a 10-shot victory at the Collegiate Invitational!



: https://t.co/sqaJY9Pky6 #SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Zj2fi8uTDm — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) February 7, 2023

Women’s Basketball Loses to Oklahoma in Overtime

In a high-scoring match at the Ferrell Center, Baylor dropped a tough one to Oklahoma, losing 98-92 in overtime. Caitlin Bickle scored a career-high 30 points and Jaden Owens had a career-high 14 assists, but it wasn’t enough to put the Bears on top.

Women Sweep Big 12 Weekly Awards

For the third straight week, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week!

Sarah Andrews was named Big 12 Player of the Week after averaging 22 points last week.

Jerry West Award Top 10

Baylor has TWO players in the Top 10 finalists for the Jerry West Award, Adam Flagler and Keyonte George.

The school with multiple top 10 candidates for the @Hoophall Jerry West Award #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/k6snMRQuTa — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 7, 2023

HORSE OF THE MONTH?!

Not only did our equestrian riders rack up in NCEA and Big 12 Conference awards, but our HORSE also received NCEA honors. Shout out to Bear, NCEA Horse of the Month.

Equestrian Lands at #8 in Latest NCEA Rankings

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is golfer Rosie Belsham! The England native won her first career tournament at the Collegiate Invitational this week. Congrats Rosie!