DBR: Monday, February 6th, 2023

Everyday Jon Returns to the Court in Big Win!

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua taking the floor was the biggest moment of the game on Saturday as the Bears defeated Texas Tech 89-67. Everyday Jon scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds in thirteen minutes. Jalen Bridges led the team in scoring with 18 points, and the Bears put a beat down on Tech to complete the series.

Women’s Basketball Defeats Iowa State on the Road

The Bears got a major road win on Saturday, knocking off #12 Iowa State on the road 76-70. This was Iowa State’s first loss at home this season, and a major win for the Bears. Sarah Andrews led the team in scoring with 21 points, while Caitlin Bickle and Ja’Mee Asberry each scored 14.

Top 15 road dub for the Bears

Acro & Tumbling Kick Off the 2023 Season with a Win!

The defending national champs were back in action at the Ferrell Center on Sunday, defeating #15 West Liberty 267.050 to 238.510. Great job ladies!

What a way to open the season



What a way to open the season, @BaylorAcroTumb #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Bq98GlC6JU — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) February 5, 2023

Women’s Golf Competes in Collegiate Invitational

Baylor women’s golf is in Guadalajara, Mexico today for the second day of competition in the Collegiate Invitational. The Bears are one shot behind Georgia heading into today’s round, with junior Rosie Belsham sitting at third place individually.

Halfway !



We're just ☝️ shot back, with 27 holes to play tomorrow at the Collegiate Invitational!



: https://t.co/XBlCxjZXQW#SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uRhZEzIBOJ — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) February 6, 2023

Women’s Tennis Beats Ole Miss, Loses to Florida

Women’s tennis went 1-1 this weekend. They’ll hit the road on Wednesday to take on Harvard.

No. 18 Florida takes this one. Thanks to all who came out to support today!



We’re back in action at Harvard on Wednesday! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/OT70rhOaNC — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) February 5, 2023

Men’s Tennis Drops to Michigan

Men’s tennis lost to #4 Michigan on Friday, BUT the fans did a great job showing out at the Hurd Center, setting an attendance record of 452 people.

Equestrian Goes 1-1 in California

Last week equestrian started off with a win against Minnesota Crookston before dropping a tough match against Fresno State.

Here's your event score breakdown for our win over the Golden Eagles #SicEm pic.twitter.com/iwlwJdMIBM — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) February 4, 2023

ODB Mailbag!

Another mailbag is here! Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is back which presents a whole new world for men’s basketball this season. Drop all your questions in the comments!

ODB Mailbag - Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua Is Back Edition: Questions Needed! https://t.co/10SUit9NdM pic.twitter.com/KWwK1iGjhQ — BNT (@BearNTex) February 5, 2023

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is none other than Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua. Jon’s return to the court is a miracle, and we are all over the moon excited that he is back playing basketball.