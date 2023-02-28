DBR: Tuesday, February 28th, 2023

BEARS WIN IN AUSTIN!

Baylor snapped UT’s 12-game home win streak last night, winning 63-54! This is their fifth Top 25 win of the season, which leads the Big 12. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had another double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Baylor earns the Top 15 win in Austin #Big12WBB x @BaylorWBB pic.twitter.com/GtX6M63Zec — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 28, 2023

Baylor Holds on to Beat Oklahoma State

The Bears took care of business in Stillwater, beating Oklahoma State 74-68!

Freshman of the Week!

Fore the SEVENTH TIME THIS SEASON Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week! Buggs averaged 11 points and 11 rebounds last week, leading the Big 12 in rebounds and all Big 12 rookies in scoring.

Baseball Returns to Waco

Baseball is back in town tonight, taking on UTSA at 6:30PM.

Gettin' comfy in the friendly confines of Baylor Ballpark



A 14-game homestand begins tomorrow against UTSA!



PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/BRX1aMaARp#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) February 27, 2023

Women’s Golf Tied for Fourth Place After Day One of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

.@rosiebelsham goes bogey free on a tough scoring day as the Bears finish tied for 4th after round one of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate!



️: https://t.co/2zqik0MDZp#SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) February 28, 2023

Scott Drew Latest Texas Sports Hall of Fame Inductee

The man himself, Scott Drew has been announced as a 2023 inductee to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. I can’t think of a more deserving person to be recognized, congrats Scott Drew!

2023 TSHOF Inductee -Scott Drew



⭐@BaylorMBB Head Coach since 2003

2021 @NCAA National Championship

2x @Big12Conference Champion

3x @Big12Conference Coach of the Year

2020 @NBCSports National Coach of the Year

⭐2nd Texas coach to win NCAA Championship#TexasSports pic.twitter.com/9Cckl5tS1C — Texas Sports Hall of Fame (@TXSportsHOF) February 27, 2023

Drip or Drown: Fan Edition!

Drip or Drown is back, and this time we are rating the fans!! Saturday was a big day for Baylor Athletics, and the fans showed out.

The Gold Guys

Drip: 8.5/10

Thoughts: The Gold Guys are a Baylor trademark, and they showed out yet again on Saturday. I love the dedication to gold, and the cowboy hat is FANTASTIC.

Dick Vitale

Drip: 7/10

Thoughts: The suit looks nice, but needs more green and gold to be Baylor approved. Shoutout to the Gold Guys for sharing their hat, excellent sportsmanship and helped Dickie V gain another point.

Jenna & Will

Drip: 9/10

Thoughts: Completely biased, but I think Will and I killed it with the gameday fits. The Horns Down shirt and panda dunks combo is *chef’s kiss,* and Will’s track suit never misses.

Ryan

Drip: 10/10

Thoughts: I don’t know who this kid is, but he was holding it DOWN in the Bear Pit. A stunning suit, great chain, and the hat and sunglasses pull it all together. It doesn’t get better than this.

Comment your thoughts on today’s Drip or Drown segments!! Have a great day y’all!