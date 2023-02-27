DBR: Monday, February 27th, 2023

Two Games, Two Dubs
Both men’s and women’s basketball defended our home court on Saturday. The men were up first, beating Texas 81-72.
What a Saturday in Waco.— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 27, 2023
. : #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/b2fCfPJr5K
The women took the court shortly after and beat Texas Tech by double-digits, with a final score of 71-61.
BEARS BY 10!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/OUurTTt0jT— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 26, 2023
Both teams are on the road tonight, with the women playing Texas at 6PM and the men playing Oklahoma State at 8PM.
Softball Wins Invitational
It was a great weekend for Baylor softball as they went 5-0 and won the Baylor Invitational. Great job ladies!
#SicEm pic.twitter.com/5e6Nr9Hy2R— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) February 26, 2023
Bears Take the Podium at Big 12 Indoor Track Championships
Baylor showed out in Lubbock for the Big 12 Indoor Track Championship, earning lots of hardware and setting personal bests and school records. Here’s a quick recap of the top finishers:
1st Place
- Women’s 4x400 relay team
- Matthew Moorer — 400 meter
2nd Place
- Demar Francis — 200 meter
- Hasani Barr — 400 meter
- Lily Williams — 600 yards
3rd Place
- Nathaniel Ezekiel — 400 meter
- Imaobong Uko — 400 meter
#SicEm | @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/oRdM2uSDZy— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) February 27, 2023
Men’s Tennis Goes 2-0 at Home
It was a great day for men’s tennis on Saturday as they beat Abilene Christian and Brown!
RAPID-FIRE WINS from ZSOMBOR VELCZ, JUAMPI MAZZUCHI, and ETHAN MUZA round out a great day of tennis.— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 26, 2023
Sic 'Em Bears!!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/jPIJmknJlo
Women’s Golf Begins Competition in South Carolina
Today is Day 1 of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament, and the Bears are looking to keep their good momentum going.
Day ☝️ at the Darius Rucker!— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) February 27, 2023
⏰: 9:10 a.m. CT
: Hilton Head Island, S.C.
⛳️: Long Cove Club
: @GolfChannel (1:30-4:30 CT)
: https://t.co/VKf1qc4V0O#SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️ pic.twitter.com/EPL1s67YPf
Baseball Loses in Durham
It was a rough weekend for baseball as they went 0-3 against Duke.
Back in Waco Tuesday to start a 14-game homestand.#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/PWdwofGrGW— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) February 26, 2023
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Ja’Mee Asberry, who scored her 1,500th career point in Saturday’s game. Congrats Ja’Mee!
1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/vJeDgEDBQb— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 26, 2023
It was a great weekend for the Bears! Time for a new week, let’s get after it!
