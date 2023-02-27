 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Monday, February 27th, 2023

By JennaP23
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Texas at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Two Games, Two Dubs

Both men’s and women’s basketball defended our home court on Saturday. The men were up first, beating Texas 81-72.

The women took the court shortly after and beat Texas Tech by double-digits, with a final score of 71-61.

Both teams are on the road tonight, with the women playing Texas at 6PM and the men playing Oklahoma State at 8PM.

Softball Wins Invitational

It was a great weekend for Baylor softball as they went 5-0 and won the Baylor Invitational. Great job ladies!

Bears Take the Podium at Big 12 Indoor Track Championships

Baylor showed out in Lubbock for the Big 12 Indoor Track Championship, earning lots of hardware and setting personal bests and school records. Here’s a quick recap of the top finishers:

1st Place

  • Women’s 4x400 relay team
  • Matthew Moorer — 400 meter

2nd Place

  • Demar Francis — 200 meter
  • Hasani Barr — 400 meter
  • Lily Williams — 600 yards

3rd Place

  • Nathaniel Ezekiel — 400 meter
  • Imaobong Uko — 400 meter

Men’s Tennis Goes 2-0 at Home

It was a great day for men’s tennis on Saturday as they beat Abilene Christian and Brown!

Women’s Golf Begins Competition in South Carolina

Today is Day 1 of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament, and the Bears are looking to keep their good momentum going.

Baseball Loses in Durham

It was a rough weekend for baseball as they went 0-3 against Duke.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Ja’Mee Asberry, who scored her 1,500th career point in Saturday’s game. Congrats Ja’Mee!

It was a great weekend for the Bears! Time for a new week, let’s get after it!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...