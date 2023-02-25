DBR: Saturday, February 25th, 2023

A Saturday DBR?! Unprecedented, yes I know. This weekend has so much going on I felt it deserved a special edition DBR, so here you go!

Basketball

Men’s Basketball vs. UT

It’s a big matchup today at 1PM as #8 Baylor hosts #9 Texas! The Ferrell Center is SOLD OUT, so get loud and cheer on the Bears!

Women’s Basketball vs. Texas Tech

The basketball action doesn’t end after the Texas game. All fans with tickets to the Texas game can stay for the women’s game at 5PM for free! Keep the energy rolling Saturday night and give the Lady Bears a home court advantage.

The Ferrell Center is the place to be tomorrow! Come on out and BE LOUD!



️ https://t.co/6tJsBTeyCu#SicEm | #GreaterThan — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 24, 2023

Softball

Baylor Invitational

There’s LOTS of softball going on at Getterman this weekend as Baylor hosts their annual invitational. First up is Baylor vs. Texas A&M Commerce at 12:30PM. Depending on the results, Baylor will play again, either at 2:30 or 5:00 this afternoon. Games finish up on Sunday morning with the consolation and championship games.

Baseball

Baseball has hit the road this weekend as they play a series against Duke. They take the field today at 2PM and again tomorrow at 11AM.

Not our day. Back tomorrow for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch.#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/uPfk4uUMDG — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) February 24, 2023

Tennis

Men’s Tennis

Men’s tennis has two matchups today at Hawkins! First up is Abilene Christian at 12PM, then Brown tonight at 6PM.

⚠️ VENUE CHANGE! ⚠️



Both matches Saturday will be at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center! Let's continue to make one of the best atmospheres in college tennis. #SicEm https://t.co/DTo27KX2gd — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 23, 2023

Track & Field

Big 12 Indoor Championships

Today is Day 2 of Big 12 Indoor Championships, and the Bears are looking to qualify for NCAA Indoor Championships next month. Athletes need to be in the top 16 for individual events and top 12 for relay teams in order to qualify.

Soccer

Soccer action is back today! Today at 1PM Navarro College is coming to Waco for a spring soccer matchup.

Drip or Drown: Fan Edition!

With all of the home athletic events happening this weekend, we want to see you dripped out! Monday’s DBR will have a special Drip or Drown segment featuring Baylor fan pics from this weekend, so post your pictures on Twitter and tag me (@jenp108) or @OurDailyBears to be featured!