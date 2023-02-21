DBR: Tuesday, February 21st, 2023

Baseball Takes on Houston Christian Tonight

Baseball is at it again tonight, hosting Houston Christian at 6:30PM. Tickets are only $3, so come out to Baylor Ballpark and cheer on the Bears!

Did someone say $3 ???



Get ready for our first midweek game of the year with the HCU preview, now available on https://t.co/omVRWQIBTS



: https://t.co/c4JgHIzOHw

️: https://t.co/OU5mXovc2E#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/47LUvKCiWs — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) February 21, 2023

Men’s Basketball Back in the Little Apple

Tonight at 6PM Baylor has a rematch against Kansas State on ESPN2 as they look to bounce back after losing to Kansas on Saturday.

Big 12 MBB Weekly Recap & Power Rankings

Jed’s got another recap of last week’s Big 12 MBB action and updated power rankings.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 15 Recap and Power Rankings | Is it just me or is it getting crazier out there https://t.co/ednvAL8srX pic.twitter.com/07KrZsIMZ8 — ODB (@OurDailyBears) February 20, 2023

Men’s Golf Sits at Second Place After Day 1

One day into the Prestige and Baylor is tied with Loyola Marymount for second place, only five shots behind Pepperdine.

The Bears are off to a start at the Prestige!



: https://t.co/Rm4QZNwZKm#SicEm ⛳️ ️ — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) February 21, 2023

ODB Mailbag

Ask all your questions for this week’s mailbag!

Bear of the Day

Have a great day!