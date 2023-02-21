DBR: Tuesday, February 21st, 2023

Baseball Takes on Houston Christian Tonight
Baseball is at it again tonight, hosting Houston Christian at 6:30PM. Tickets are only $3, so come out to Baylor Ballpark and cheer on the Bears!
Did someone say $3 ???— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) February 21, 2023
Get ready for our first midweek game of the year with the HCU preview, now available on https://t.co/omVRWQIBTS
Men’s Basketball Back in the Little Apple
Tonight at 6PM Baylor has a rematch against Kansas State on ESPN2 as they look to bounce back after losing to Kansas on Saturday.
Another week in the @Big12Conference ⤵️#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/Pnu8Wa8W97— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 20, 2023
Big 12 MBB Weekly Recap & Power Rankings
Jed’s got another recap of last week’s Big 12 MBB action and updated power rankings.
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 15 Recap and Power Rankings | Is it just me or is it getting crazier out there https://t.co/ednvAL8srX pic.twitter.com/07KrZsIMZ8— ODB (@OurDailyBears) February 20, 2023
Men’s Golf Sits at Second Place After Day 1
One day into the Prestige and Baylor is tied with Loyola Marymount for second place, only five shots behind Pepperdine.
The Bears are off to a start at the Prestige!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) February 21, 2023
