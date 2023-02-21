 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Tuesday, February 21st, 2023

By JennaP23
/ new

Baseball Takes on Houston Christian Tonight

Baseball is at it again tonight, hosting Houston Christian at 6:30PM. Tickets are only $3, so come out to Baylor Ballpark and cheer on the Bears!

Men’s Basketball Back in the Little Apple

Tonight at 6PM Baylor has a rematch against Kansas State on ESPN2 as they look to bounce back after losing to Kansas on Saturday.

Big 12 MBB Weekly Recap & Power Rankings

Jed’s got another recap of last week’s Big 12 MBB action and updated power rankings.

Men’s Golf Sits at Second Place After Day 1

One day into the Prestige and Baylor is tied with Loyola Marymount for second place, only five shots behind Pepperdine.

ODB Mailbag

Ask all your questions for this week’s mailbag!

Bear of the Day

Have a great day!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...