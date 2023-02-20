DBR: Monday, February 20th, 2023

SOFTBALL TAKES DOWN #1 OKLAHOMA!!!
Baylor went undefeated this weekend at the Getterman Classic, and their big achievement was a 4-3 win over the defending national champs. This was a great statement win for the Bears!!
’ #SicEm | @NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/o4OketZjmi— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) February 20, 2023
Acro & Tumbling Wins Again
It’s not déjà vu, it’s just acro & tumbling winning their NINETEENTH meet in a row!
For the 19th straight meet, BEARS WIN! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/4gXFEdulAN— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) February 19, 2023
Baseball Earns First Win Under Coach Thompson
Coach Mitch Thompson led the Bears to a 1-2 finish in this weekend’s series against Central Michigan.
Let's play ball! #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/Qjs1umMiqN— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) February 19, 2023
Men’s Tennis Loses at ITAs
Tennis had a rough go of it at ITA Indoor National Championships, losing all three matches.
The battle falls just short.— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 19, 2023
No question. These Bears have some fight in 'em. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/yQoKYyQ1bD
Women’s Tennis Drops to Arkansas
Tonight was a BATTLE. We fought until the end. But Arkansas comes out on top, 5-2.— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) February 18, 2023
We’re back at home next Friday against the nationally-ranked Washington Huskies!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/FSHQUcXTyC
Equestrian Loses Close One Against Oklahoma State
February 18, 2023
Tough Saturday for Baylor Basketball
Saturday was a bump in the road for Baylor, with men’s basketball losing a tough game at Kansas, 87-71.
Final from the Phog.#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/7V14ZSgj0J— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 18, 2023
Women’s basketball also lost in double overtime against #22 Iowa State.
What a battle in Ferrell #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/M72JWfp9Bl— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 19, 2023
Men’s Golf Begins Play at PGA West
8️⃣ Deep in the ️ this week!#SicEm ⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/uEToWffepc— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) February 18, 2023
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Dariana Orme! Orme is a junior pitcher from Vacaville, California. She pitched a perfect game against Stephen F. Austin on Friday, the first perfect game in Baylor history! Congrats Dariana!!
It's giving, ✨ perfection ✨— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) February 18, 2023
The first 7-inning perfect game in Baylor Softball history!!!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/caFrQu4qVE
Happy Monday y’all! Have a great week!!
Loading comments...