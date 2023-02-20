DBR: Monday, February 20th, 2023

SOFTBALL TAKES DOWN #1 OKLAHOMA!!!

Baylor went undefeated this weekend at the Getterman Classic, and their big achievement was a 4-3 win over the defending national champs. This was a great statement win for the Bears!!

Acro & Tumbling Wins Again

It’s not déjà vu, it’s just acro & tumbling winning their NINETEENTH meet in a row!

Baseball Earns First Win Under Coach Thompson

Coach Mitch Thompson led the Bears to a 1-2 finish in this weekend’s series against Central Michigan.

Men’s Tennis Loses at ITAs

Tennis had a rough go of it at ITA Indoor National Championships, losing all three matches.

The battle falls just short.



No question. These Bears have some fight in 'em.

Women’s Tennis Drops to Arkansas

Tonight was a BATTLE. We fought until the end. But Arkansas comes out on top, 5-2.



Tonight was a BATTLE. We fought until the end. But Arkansas comes out on top, 5-2. We're back at home next Friday against the nationally-ranked Washington Huskies!

Equestrian Loses Close One Against Oklahoma State

Tough Saturday for Baylor Basketball

Saturday was a bump in the road for Baylor, with men’s basketball losing a tough game at Kansas, 87-71.

Women’s basketball also lost in double overtime against #22 Iowa State.

Men’s Golf Begins Play at PGA West

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Dariana Orme! Orme is a junior pitcher from Vacaville, California. She pitched a perfect game against Stephen F. Austin on Friday, the first perfect game in Baylor history! Congrats Dariana!!

It's giving, ✨ perfection ✨



The first 7-inning perfect game in Baylor Softball history!!!

Happy Monday y’all! Have a great week!!