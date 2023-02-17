DBR: Friday, February 17th, 2023

Baseball Season Is Finally Here!
Today is the big day! Baseball season kicks off today at 3PM today as Baylor hosts Central Michigan.
Together, we are .#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together
Softball Home Opener
Today is the first home game for softball! The Bears are in action for the next three days, with Sunday’s games already sold out! Be sure to get to the Getterman and catch all the action.
️We're THIS excited for @BaylorSoftball's home opener tomorrow
Getterman Classic
️ Friday - Sunday
✍️ 2023 poster giveaway
Salute to Heroes (Sunday) - free admission to 1st responders, military, teachers & healthcare workers
️: https://t.co/0BPbDIP7jC#SicEm
Women’s Tennis Hosts Arkansas Today
Another tough test awaits tomorrow!
We'll be ready
️ https://t.co/nt4mNDSv0V#SicEm
ITA Indoor Championships Start Today
This morning the Bears take on TCU in Chicago for Round 1 of ITA Indoor Tennis Championships.
Mood for #ITAIndoors tomorrow #SicEm
NCATA Weekly Awards
It’s a sweep for Baylor Acro and Tumbling in the weekly NCATA awards. Kamryn Kitchens Gianna Cameron won Athlete of the Week, won Freshman of the Week, and Jordan Gruendler won Specialist of the Week. Congrats ladies!
NCATA Announces Week 2 Award Winners #ncata23
Women’s Basketball Loses to Kansas State
That's the final from Bramlage#SicEm | #GreaterThan
Play4Kay This Saturday!
Women’s basketball returns to the Ferrell Center on Saturday for the annual Play4Kay game. Wear pink and be loud!
Bears vs. Cyclones
Ferrell Center
Student Media Mania
Wear Pink
What more could you ask for on a Saturday evening?
: https://t.co/PzEqGHUwFT#SicEm | @BaylorWBB
Foster Pavilion Nearing Completion
We have a look into the Foster Pavilion, and it looks so good! Not too much longer before we’ll be in there playing basketball.
This time next year ⏰#SicEm
Green & Gold Scrimmage Date Announced
Those of you that miss football season, fantastic news: the date has been officially announced for Baylor’s spring football game! Mark your calendars for April 22nd!
2023 Green & Gold Spring Game
: Saturday, April 22
: https://t.co/fUQbG2WYgP#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer
Bear of the Day
February 16, 2023
Happy Friday y’all!
