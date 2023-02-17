DBR: Friday, February 17th, 2023

Baseball Season Is Finally Here!

Today is the big day! Baseball season kicks off today at 3PM today as Baylor hosts Central Michigan.

Softball Home Opener

Today is the first home game for softball! The Bears are in action for the next three days, with Sunday’s games already sold out! Be sure to get to the Getterman and catch all the action.

Getterman Classic

️ Friday - Sunday



✍️ 2023 poster giveaway

Salute to Heroes (Sunday) - free admission to 1st responders, military, teachers & healthcare workers



Women’s Tennis Hosts Arkansas Today

Another tough test awaits tomorrow!

We'll be ready



ITA Indoor Championships Start Today

This morning the Bears take on TCU in Chicago for Round 1 of ITA Indoor Tennis Championships.

NCATA Weekly Awards

It’s a sweep for Baylor Acro and Tumbling in the weekly NCATA awards. Kamryn Kitchens Gianna Cameron won Athlete of the Week, won Freshman of the Week, and Jordan Gruendler won Specialist of the Week. Congrats ladies!

Women’s Basketball Loses to Kansas State

Play4Kay This Saturday!

Women’s basketball returns to the Ferrell Center on Saturday for the annual Play4Kay game. Wear pink and be loud!

Bears vs. Cyclones

Ferrell Center

Student Media Mania

Wear Pink



What more could you ask for on a Saturday evening?



Foster Pavilion Nearing Completion

We have a look into the Foster Pavilion, and it looks so good! Not too much longer before we’ll be in there playing basketball.

Green & Gold Scrimmage Date Announced

Those of you that miss football season, fantastic news: the date has been officially announced for Baylor’s spring football game! Mark your calendars for April 22nd!

Bear of the Day

