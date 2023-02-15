DBR: Wednesday, February 15th, 2023

Women’s Basketball in the Little Apple

Tonight is another Baylor road game as the Bears take on Kansas State at 6:30PM. Be sure to tune in on ESPN+!

on the road again

We're headed to the Little Apple for the series finale with Kansas State!



Men’s Golf Wins at Border Olympics!

Women’s Golf Finishes Tied for Third Place

The s go toe-to-toe with a loaded field in Palos Verdes and come away with a tie for 3rd!



Men’s Tennis Drops to #1 Ohio State

No. 1 Ohio State takes the match 4-0.



Equestrian Holds Steady at #8 in NCEA Rankings

ITA Indoor Championship Draw Announced

This Friday begins the ITA Indoor Championship, and yesterday the draw was announced. Baylor is in the top right quadrant and will take on TCU in Round 1 on Friday at 9AM.





Check out the 2023 ITA Division I Men's National Team Indoor Championship Draw below ⬇️



OurDailyPodcast

Max Garner joined OurDailyPodcast to talk all things baseball in preparation for the season starting this week!

