DBR: Wednesday, February 15th, 2023

By JennaP23
Women’s Basketball in the Little Apple

Tonight is another Baylor road game as the Bears take on Kansas State at 6:30PM. Be sure to tune in on ESPN+!

Men’s Golf Wins at Border Olympics!

Women’s Golf Finishes Tied for Third Place

Men’s Tennis Drops to #1 Ohio State

Equestrian Holds Steady at #8 in NCEA Rankings

ITA Indoor Championship Draw Announced

This Friday begins the ITA Indoor Championship, and yesterday the draw was announced. Baylor is in the top right quadrant and will take on TCU in Round 1 on Friday at 9AM.

OurDailyPodcast

Max Garner joined OurDailyPodcast to talk all things baseball in preparation for the season starting this week!

Bear of the Day

