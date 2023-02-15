DBR: Wednesday, February 15th, 2023

Women’s Basketball in the Little Apple
Tonight is another Baylor road game as the Bears take on Kansas State at 6:30PM. Be sure to tune in on ESPN+!
on the road again— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 14, 2023
We're headed to the Little Apple for the series finale with Kansas State!
️
Men’s Golf Wins at Border Olympics!
Back-2️⃣-Back Team Tournament Titles!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) February 14, 2023
:
Women’s Golf Finishes Tied for Third Place
The s go toe-to-toe with a loaded field in Palos Verdes and come away with a tie for 3rd!— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) February 15, 2023
️:
Men’s Tennis Drops to #1 Ohio State
No. 1 Ohio State takes the match 4-0.— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 15, 2023
UP NEXT: The Bears take on TCU in the first round of the ITA Indoor Championships on Friday morning in Chicago.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/cJQIidLFjT
Equestrian Holds Steady at #8 in NCEA Rankings
Bears remain at No. 8 in this week's poll#SicEm pic.twitter.com/FW2ZtLvJUc— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) February 14, 2023
ITA Indoor Championship Draw Announced
This Friday begins the ITA Indoor Championship, and yesterday the draw was announced. Baylor is in the top right quadrant and will take on TCU in Round 1 on Friday at 9AM.
—
Check out the 2023 ITA Division I Men's National Team Indoor Championship Draw below ⬇️
More Info:
OurDailyPodcast
Max Garner joined OurDailyPodcast to talk all things baseball in preparation for the season starting this week!
It’s a BASEBALLPOD! @MAXgBU21 joins @dfank_BU & @pbpope on @OurDailyPodcast to talk @BaylorBaseball, the hiring of Mitch Thompson, what to expect from the 2023 season, and much more. https://t.co/qGlogTjJo2 pic.twitter.com/HkyErZ6HF6— ODB (@OurDailyBears) February 14, 2023
Bear of the Day
February 14, 2023
