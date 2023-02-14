 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Tuesday, February 14th, 2023

By JennaP23
/ new
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Baylor Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Big Win at Home for Men’s Basketball!

Big Monday resulted in another big win for the Bears last night as they breezed past West Virginia with a final score of 79-67. LJ Cryer couldn’t miss, scoring 26 points including EIGHT three pointers. With Texas losing last night, Baylor is now tied for first in the Big 12 rankings.

Special Recognition for Tommy Bowman

At halftime of the basketball game last night, Baylor recognized Tommy Bowman, the first Black scholarship student-athlete for Baylor.

Salute the Flag

After a dominant performance to end the TCU game on Saturday, Adam Flagler was named Big 12 Player of the Week!

The awards kept coming as Flagler was also named Naismith Player of the Week.

Buggs on Top AGAIN

For the FOURTH WEEK IN A ROW Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week. A whole month of dominant play from Buggs.

Women’s Golf Begins Final Round of Competition

Today is the final day of the T. Hession Regional Challenge, and the Bears are currently sitting at sixth place.

Strong Showing on Day One of Border Olympics

Men’s golf had a great day today at the Border Olympics with four players finishing at par or better, putting the Bears in first place with a 16-shot lead.

ODB Mailbag

You know the drill, drop all your questions in the comments!

Bear of the Day

Happy Valentine’s Day! Tell someone you love them!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...