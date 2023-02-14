DBR: Tuesday, February 14th, 2023

Big Win at Home for Men’s Basketball!

Big Monday resulted in another big win for the Bears last night as they breezed past West Virginia with a final score of 79-67. LJ Cryer couldn’t miss, scoring 26 points including EIGHT three pointers. With Texas losing last night, Baylor is now tied for first in the Big 12 rankings.

Special Recognition for Tommy Bowman

At halftime of the basketball game last night, Baylor recognized Tommy Bowman, the first Black scholarship student-athlete for Baylor.

We celebrate Black History Month at tonight's @BaylorMBB game, which includes a halftime recognition for alum Tommy Bowman, the first Black scholarship student-athlete at Baylor University



We honor Tommy and share his trailblazing story.

Salute the Flag

After a dominant performance to end the TCU game on Saturday, Adam Flagler was named Big 12 Player of the Week!

The awards kept coming as Flagler was also named Naismith Player of the Week.

Buggs on Top AGAIN

For the FOURTH WEEK IN A ROW Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week. A whole month of dominant play from Buggs.

Women’s Golf Begins Final Round of Competition

Today is the final day of the T. Hession Regional Challenge, and the Bears are currently sitting at sixth place.

Baylor enters the final round in sixth place at the T. Hession Regional Challenge!



: https://t.co/7bwVoOcLMQ #SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) February 14, 2023

Strong Showing on Day One of Border Olympics

Men’s golf had a great day today at the Border Olympics with four players finishing at par or better, putting the Bears in first place with a 16-shot lead.

The s dominate before darkness suspends round two at the Border Olympics!



️: https://t.co/wnHs6T3GlC#SicEm ⛳️ ️ — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) February 14, 2023

ODB Mailbag

You know the drill, drop all your questions in the comments!

ODB Mailbag - Let's Do It Again MBB Edition: Questions needed!

Bear of the Day

