DBR: Monday, February 13th, 2023

Big Win in Fort Worth
The Bears took care of business on Saturday, defeating TCU 72-68.
Found a way.— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 13, 2023
: #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/THJwxwljSD
Softball Loses to Arkansas
In their first loss of the season, softball lost a tough game against #7 Arkansas, bringing their record to 4-1 on the season.
Bear Takes Gold at the Tiger Paw Invitational
Ben Conacher won gold in pole vault this weekend!
✌️ cities, ☝️ recap— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) February 12, 2023
>> https://t.co/EFFxu3QpGj#SicEm
Women’s Basketball Falls to Oklahoma State
Today's final.#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/vgGuqov8ZI— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 11, 2023
Bears of the Day
February 4, 2023
