DBR: Monday, February 13th, 2023

By JennaP23
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas Christian Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Big Win in Fort Worth

The Bears took care of business on Saturday, defeating TCU 72-68.

Softball Loses to Arkansas

In their first loss of the season, softball lost a tough game against #7 Arkansas, bringing their record to 4-1 on the season.

Bear Takes Gold at the Tiger Paw Invitational

Ben Conacher won gold in pole vault this weekend!

Women’s Basketball Falls to Oklahoma State

Bears of the Day

Happy Monday y’all! Have a great day!!

