DBR: Sunday, February 12th, 2023

It’s crossover season, which means we’re all blessed with LOADS of action from Baylor Athletics. Here’s a look at what’s going on with each sport this week!

Basketball

Men

The Bears have a quick turnaround, hosting West Virginia for Big Monday just 48 hours after their 72-68 victory over TCU. Then they travel up to Lawrence to play Kansas on Saturday.

Women

After a tough loss at Oklahoma State yesterday, the Bears are on the road again Wednesday, playing at Kansas State. They return home on Saturday in the annual Play for Kay gmae against Iowa State on Saturday.

Golf

Men

Men’s golf is in Laredo this week at the Border Olympics. They’re competing against the University of Houston on Monday and Tuesday.

Women

After a win last week, women’s golf is on the road again this week, this time competing at the T. Hession Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes, California. Action starts today and goes through Tuesday.

Taking these ️ and the momentum out west! #SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/qB1ZTZObJ0 — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) February 10, 2023

Tennis

Men

Men’s tennis has a big matchup on the road, taking on #1 Ohio State on Tuesday night. Then the Bears will travel to Chicago for the ITA Indoor National Championships on Friday and Saturday.

Women

Arkansas is coming to town on Friday, so get to the Hurd Friday at 5!

Softball

Softball season is here! The Bears are 4-0 so far in competition, and today they play their last game in the UNLV Rebel Kickoff, taking on #7 Arkansas at 11AM. Later this week they’ll return to Waco, hosting Stephen F. Austin on Friday at 3PM and Longwood on Saturday.

Baseball

Friday kicks off baseball season! Baylor hosts Central Michigan at Baylor Ballpark at 3PM.

Your first chance to see the Brazos Boys and pick up your 2023 poster is next Friday at 3:00



See you there, Baylor Family!#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/9W2jif9smm — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) February 10, 2023

Equestrian

Equestrian is back in action on Saturday as they host Oklahoma State at 11AM.

This is a busy week for Baylor Athletics, with lots of ranked matchups in nearly every sport. Get out and support the Bears! Sic ‘Em!