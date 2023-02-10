DBR: Friday, February 10th, 2023

Bears in Action at the Tiger Paw Invitational
Track and field is in South Carolina this weekend competing at Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invitational. The action starts today with field events.
Meetday from South Carolina!— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) February 10, 2023
⏰ 10 a.m. CT
Clemson, S.C.
https://t.co/dVYq5JrYz7
️
Men’s Tennis Back at Hawkins
Tonight, men’s tennis is back again, this time competing against #18 Arizona. Lots of awesome stuff happening at the Hawkins tonight, so get out and support!
Ready for another night at the Hawkins? See you tomorrow! #SicEm— Baylor Men's Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 9, 2023
Naismith Midseason Team
Adam Flagler and Keyonte George have made ANOTHER midseason award watch list, this time for the Naismith Trophy. Baylor and Kansas State are the only two teams in the nation with multiple players on the list.
Another day, Another honor— Baylor Men's Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 9, 2023
https://t.co/mYAxLbdBoC#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/V8aYlu8o9n
Bear of the Day
February 9, 2023
Happy Friday y’all! Have a great day!!
