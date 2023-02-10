DBR: Friday, February 10th, 2023

Bears in Action at the Tiger Paw Invitational

Track and field is in South Carolina this weekend competing at Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invitational. The action starts today with field events.

Men’s Tennis Back at Hawkins

Tonight, men’s tennis is back again, this time competing against #18 Arizona. Lots of awesome stuff happening at the Hawkins tonight, so get out and support!

Ready for another night at the Hawkins? See you tomorrow! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Mz4RIQxkR6 — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 9, 2023

Naismith Midseason Team

Adam Flagler and Keyonte George have made ANOTHER midseason award watch list, this time for the Naismith Trophy. Baylor and Kansas State are the only two teams in the nation with multiple players on the list.

Bear of the Day

Happy Friday y’all! Have a great day!!