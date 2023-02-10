 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, February 10th, 2023

By JennaP23
NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Bears in Action at the Tiger Paw Invitational

Track and field is in South Carolina this weekend competing at Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invitational. The action starts today with field events.

Men’s Tennis Back at Hawkins

Tonight, men’s tennis is back again, this time competing against #18 Arizona. Lots of awesome stuff happening at the Hawkins tonight, so get out and support!

Naismith Midseason Team

Adam Flagler and Keyonte George have made ANOTHER midseason award watch list, this time for the Naismith Trophy. Baylor and Kansas State are the only two teams in the nation with multiple players on the list.

Bear of the Day

Happy Friday y’all! Have a great day!!

