DBR: Wednesday, December 6th, 2023

400 Wins in the Ferrell!
Baylor men’s basketball notched their ninth win of the season last night against Seton Hall, winning 78-60. It was the 400th win in the Ferrell Center for the men’s basketball program. The Bears have one more home game before the transition to Foster in January!
4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ with the #BaylorFamily!#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/ki9X5RYBmQ— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 6, 2023
Baylor alum Curtis Jerrells was in the house for the game too!
Baylor legend in the house tonight #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/avszNWpPYf— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 6, 2023
Marvin Collects His Check
A couple weeks ago, Marvin Griffin hit two out of three putts in the Mattson Financial Putt, and last night he got a nice-sized check. Shoutout to Marvin for getting his bag, a Baylor legend.
Mattson Financial Putt legend ⛳️— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 6, 2023
One more round of applause for Marvin! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/iNJeG9HqNL
This One’s for the Teachers!
Do you know a great teacher that loves basketball? Nominate them for a chance to win tickets to a game at Foster and free Whataburger!
While you're waiting for tonight's game, nominate your teacher for their chance to win two tickets to a @BaylorMBB game at Foster Pavilion and free @Whataburger for a year!— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 6, 2023
Nominate: https://t.co/ACcQ619npA#SicEm pic.twitter.com/beAcXVPlBk
AVCA All-Southwest Region
Three Bears earned AVCA All-Southwest Region honors. Manuela Bibinbe and Averi Carlson earned a spot on the team, and Elise McGhee received honorable mention.
️Big Time Bears! @AVCAVolleyball All-Southwest Region for these 3️⃣ #SicEm pic.twitter.com/dYFRxZpZdl— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) December 5, 2023
Ring Season
The reigning NCATA Champions got their rings! Well-deserved ladies!
Peep the new bling✨— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) December 4, 2023
OUR RINGS ARE HERE #SicEm @theNCATA pic.twitter.com/qTZi2X91q2
‘Tis the Season for Track & Field Gingerbread Houses
The track team had their annual Christmas party, and the gingerbread houses they created were true works of art.
It’s the annual Christmas party so you know what that means…— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) December 5, 2023
It’s time to vote for your favorite gingerbread house in the post below! ⤵️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/cVP0RkdM5n
Bear of the Day
December 5, 2023
Happy Wednesday! Today is the last day of classes for the fall semester at Baylor, so keep all the college students in your thoughts and prayers as finals come up. Sic ‘Em!
