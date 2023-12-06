DBR: Wednesday, December 6th, 2023

400 Wins in the Ferrell!

Baylor men’s basketball notched their ninth win of the season last night against Seton Hall, winning 78-60. It was the 400th win in the Ferrell Center for the men’s basketball program. The Bears have one more home game before the transition to Foster in January!

Baylor alum Curtis Jerrells was in the house for the game too!

Marvin Collects His Check

A couple weeks ago, Marvin Griffin hit two out of three putts in the Mattson Financial Putt, and last night he got a nice-sized check. Shoutout to Marvin for getting his bag, a Baylor legend.

This One’s for the Teachers!

Do you know a great teacher that loves basketball? Nominate them for a chance to win tickets to a game at Foster and free Whataburger!

AVCA All-Southwest Region

Three Bears earned AVCA All-Southwest Region honors. Manuela Bibinbe and Averi Carlson earned a spot on the team, and Elise McGhee received honorable mention.

Ring Season

The reigning NCATA Champions got their rings! Well-deserved ladies!

‘Tis the Season for Track & Field Gingerbread Houses

The track team had their annual Christmas party, and the gingerbread houses they created were true works of art.

Bear of the Day

Happy Wednesday! Today is the last day of classes for the fall semester at Baylor, so keep all the college students in your thoughts and prayers as finals come up. Sic ‘Em!