DBR: Monday, December 4th, 2023

Santa Brings Two Dubs to the Ferrell Center!

It was Holiday Hoops Weekend, and Baylor came away with two wins! The men got things started on Saturday by rolling over Northwestern State 91-40.

The women had a dominant win over Oregon on Sunday, winning 71-51. This was lower scoring than some of the more recent games, but the Bears showed great fight playing a big Oregon team. Great job ladies!

Tis the Season for Halftime Festivities!

Halftime was just as fun as the games, starting off with another baby race on Saturday.

Crawling babies are quite the halftime entertainment



Congrats to today's baby race winner, Andie! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/vHnrmjzSPQ — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 3, 2023

The Care Bear Drive was a big success, with lots of Bears being collected for McLane Children’s Hospital.

Thank you #BaylorFamily for participating in today’s Care Bear Drive!



All bears will be donated to @bswhealth McLane Children’s Hospital #SicEm | @smile_doctors pic.twitter.com/zF7ULVwQOY — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 3, 2023

The little bears had fun too, with a cute Christmas party at halftime of the women’s game.

Volleyball Postseason Run Comes to an End

After a first-round win over James Madison, the Bears fell to Kentucky in round two. It was a great run for a young squad! Sic ‘Em forever!!

The Bears' postseason run comes up shorter than planned, but so much to be proud of #SicEm pic.twitter.com/qTKIcYLhze — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) December 2, 2023

Foster Pavilion Coming Soon. . .

Check out these progress pics from Foster Pavilion! We are less than one month away from the first games being played in this stunning new arena!

Before the curtains close on basketball in the Ferrell Center, share your favorite memories of the last 35 years!

We need your help!



Share your favorite memories of basketball games at the Ferrell Center with photos and videos below, and you could be featured in a video we’re recording to commemorate the end of an era!



We’ll select fans to record their memories at Dec. 3 and 5’s… pic.twitter.com/3FneIER6kQ — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 2, 2023

TOUCHDOWN BEN SIMS

Beloved Baylor tight end Ben Sims scored his first career touchdown yesterday! Not only did he get points on the board, but he followed it up with a beautifully iconic Lambeau Leap. It doesn’t get better than this folks.

First NFL TD for Ben Sims ✅

First Lambeau Leap for Ben Sims ✅



: #KCvsGB on NBC

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/CQH1cx3gZS pic.twitter.com/VBgaxibcsI — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2023

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Aijha Blackwell! Blackwell had a double-double yesterday, scoring 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Two of those points came thanks to this NASTY pass from Yaya Felder.

Happy Monday y’all! Have a fantastic week!