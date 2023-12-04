 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Monday, December 4th, 2023

By JennaP23
Santa Brings Two Dubs to the Ferrell Center!

It was Holiday Hoops Weekend, and Baylor came away with two wins! The men got things started on Saturday by rolling over Northwestern State 91-40.

The women had a dominant win over Oregon on Sunday, winning 71-51. This was lower scoring than some of the more recent games, but the Bears showed great fight playing a big Oregon team. Great job ladies!

Tis the Season for Halftime Festivities!

Halftime was just as fun as the games, starting off with another baby race on Saturday.

The Care Bear Drive was a big success, with lots of Bears being collected for McLane Children’s Hospital.

The little bears had fun too, with a cute Christmas party at halftime of the women’s game.

Volleyball Postseason Run Comes to an End

After a first-round win over James Madison, the Bears fell to Kentucky in round two. It was a great run for a young squad! Sic ‘Em forever!!

Foster Pavilion Coming Soon. . .

Check out these progress pics from Foster Pavilion! We are less than one month away from the first games being played in this stunning new arena!

Before the curtains close on basketball in the Ferrell Center, share your favorite memories of the last 35 years!

TOUCHDOWN BEN SIMS

Beloved Baylor tight end Ben Sims scored his first career touchdown yesterday! Not only did he get points on the board, but he followed it up with a beautifully iconic Lambeau Leap. It doesn’t get better than this folks.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Aijha Blackwell! Blackwell had a double-double yesterday, scoring 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Two of those points came thanks to this NASTY pass from Yaya Felder.

Happy Monday y’all! Have a fantastic week!

