DBR: Saturday, December 30th, 2023

Big 12 Play Starts Today!

Today is a marquee matchup for Baylor women’s basketball as they take on #5 Texas in Austin. Both teams are undefeated, so today is a true clash of the titans. Tune in to FOX at 1:10PM to watch, or if you’re in the Austin area, go cheer on the Bears in person!

Ferrell Center Finale

The men finished strong in the Ferrell Center last week with a 107-48 win over Mississippi Valley State. Their next matchup is on Tuesday in the Foster Pavilion!

Shot the lights out in our final game at the Ferrell



The squad set a new program record for FG% in a game#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/tfdaJ9XcLs — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 23, 2023

Best of the Bowls

Our Bears didn’t make it to a bowl game this year, but the entertainment from the bowls so far has been top tier. My favorite has hands down been the Pop Tart Bowl on Thursday, which showcased the best mascot to date — an edible Pop Tart!

RIP Pop-Tart Mascot, you lived more during 4 quarters than most people do in their entire lifetimes pic.twitter.com/lLUUzED4xT — Snyder's Windbreaker (@KSUWindbreaker) December 29, 2023

At the end of the game (which Kansas State won 28-19), the edible mascot was toasted in front of the crowd, and to the victor went the spoils. Shoutout to Kansas State for earning a yummy reward and being part of an iconic moment in history.

Here we are... the edible mascot in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.. pic.twitter.com/0XgKGoXseS — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) December 29, 2023

It was at the buzzer but we got delivered one of the best photos of 2023 today pic.twitter.com/ndBxCckXUU — Shaun Newkirk (@Shauncore) December 29, 2023

The action continues today with a slate of games, including the Peach Bowl, sponsored by Chick-fil-A. Let’s hope the cows give us as much fun content as the Pop Tart.

Everyday Jon Gets Engaged!

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua proposed to Baylor volleyball alum Lauren Harrison last week. Congrats to the cutest couple!!

I hope y’all all had a great Christmas! Enjoy this weekend of football and basketball action!