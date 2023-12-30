 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Saturday, December 30th, 2023

By JennaP23
/ new

Big 12 Play Starts Today!

Today is a marquee matchup for Baylor women’s basketball as they take on #5 Texas in Austin. Both teams are undefeated, so today is a true clash of the titans. Tune in to FOX at 1:10PM to watch, or if you’re in the Austin area, go cheer on the Bears in person!

Ferrell Center Finale

The men finished strong in the Ferrell Center last week with a 107-48 win over Mississippi Valley State. Their next matchup is on Tuesday in the Foster Pavilion!

Best of the Bowls

Our Bears didn’t make it to a bowl game this year, but the entertainment from the bowls so far has been top tier. My favorite has hands down been the Pop Tart Bowl on Thursday, which showcased the best mascot to date — an edible Pop Tart!

At the end of the game (which Kansas State won 28-19), the edible mascot was toasted in front of the crowd, and to the victor went the spoils. Shoutout to Kansas State for earning a yummy reward and being part of an iconic moment in history.

The action continues today with a slate of games, including the Peach Bowl, sponsored by Chick-fil-A. Let’s hope the cows give us as much fun content as the Pop Tart.

Everyday Jon Gets Engaged!

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua proposed to Baylor volleyball alum Lauren Harrison last week. Congrats to the cutest couple!!

I hope y’all all had a great Christmas! Enjoy this weekend of football and basketball action!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...