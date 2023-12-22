DBR: Friday, December 22nd, 2023

Ferrell Center Finale TONIGHT
At 6PM tonight, men’s basketball tips off for the last time in the Ferrell Center as they take on Mississippi Valley State. Get to the Ferrell for the final time this season!!
One last tipoff— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 21, 2023
Witness the end of a 35-year era for @BaylorMBB tomorrow night
️ https://t.co/DB96d1DCSV#SicEm pic.twitter.com/pdSCSwvQbG
Beach & Basketball
Women’s basketball headed to Florida this week to play in the West Palm Beach Classic.
Beach Mode ☀️ ️#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/ITUHD6WUdW— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 19, 2023
The Bears kept their undefeated season rolling with wins over Providence (61-36) and South Florida (73-50). That moves the Bears to 11-0 heading into Christmas break!
No. 10 earns win No. 10 #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/sHkjPkdiLy— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 20, 2023
Player of the Week!
Sarah Andrews was named ESPN National Player of the Week! A well-deserved award for an absolute baller. Congrats Sarah!
.@sarah_T2D is nationally known.— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 18, 2023
️ https://t.co/qCAKVHw74J#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/1G9VYUbMRK
Tough Loss in Madison Square Garden
In a rematch of the infamous 2010 Elite Eight game, the Bears fell short once again, losing 78-70 against the Blue Devils on Wednesday.
Final from MSG#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/WyNPC3BxCx— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 21, 2023
National Signing Day
Wednesday was National Signing Day, and Baylor football got a new class of dudes! Check out this recap of all the NSD content from Baylor Athletics.
Signed a tremendous group of athletes ✍️— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 20, 2023
https://t.co/dKK8qEjIIS#SicEmMode pic.twitter.com/rUJbcKHKeA
Volleyball Finishes the Season Ranked #23
We finish the season inside the top-25! So much to come from this team➡️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/b6f2xRjqpM— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) December 18, 2023
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Yves Missi! Missi’s family was in New York to watch him play on Wednesday, and they got to see a show as Missi scored 11 points in 11 minutes in the first half. He finished the night with
9-0 RUN. YVES HAS THE LAST SEVEN. #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/B4jZzbVef9— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 21, 2023
December 19, 2023
Happy Friday y’all! Have a great weekend and Merry Christmas!
