DBR: Friday, December 22nd, 2023

Ferrell Center Finale TONIGHT

At 6PM tonight, men’s basketball tips off for the last time in the Ferrell Center as they take on Mississippi Valley State. Get to the Ferrell for the final time this season!!

One last tipoff



Witness the end of a 35-year era for @BaylorMBB tomorrow night



️ https://t.co/DB96d1DCSV#SicEm pic.twitter.com/pdSCSwvQbG — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 21, 2023

Beach & Basketball

Women’s basketball headed to Florida this week to play in the West Palm Beach Classic.

The Bears kept their undefeated season rolling with wins over Providence (61-36) and South Florida (73-50). That moves the Bears to 11-0 heading into Christmas break!

Player of the Week!

Sarah Andrews was named ESPN National Player of the Week! A well-deserved award for an absolute baller. Congrats Sarah!

Tough Loss in Madison Square Garden

In a rematch of the infamous 2010 Elite Eight game, the Bears fell short once again, losing 78-70 against the Blue Devils on Wednesday.

National Signing Day

Wednesday was National Signing Day, and Baylor football got a new class of dudes! Check out this recap of all the NSD content from Baylor Athletics.

Volleyball Finishes the Season Ranked #23

We finish the season inside the top-25! So much to come from this team➡️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/b6f2xRjqpM — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) December 18, 2023

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Yves Missi! Missi’s family was in New York to watch him play on Wednesday, and they got to see a show as Missi scored 11 points in 11 minutes in the first half. He finished the night with

Happy Friday y’all! Have a great weekend and Merry Christmas!