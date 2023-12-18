DBR: Monday, December 18th, 2023

Baylor Women’s Basketball is on FIRE

With a Top 25 neutral site win on Saturday, the Bears moved to 9-0 on the season! Baylor took care of business, rolling over #24 Miama 75-57. Nicki Collen is cooking with this year’s squad. Check out this article from guest writer Justin Carter with a preview of what to look forward to the next couple weeks. Keep it up ladies!!

Jeremy Sochan made an appearance to cheer on the Bears in San Antonio. You love to see it.

Tough Loss in the Motor City

Things did not go as well for the men on Saturday, as they lost to Michigan State 88-64. It wasn’t a pretty game, but hopefully this acts as a wake up and the Bears get back on track when they play Duke on Wednesday.

Baylor Lands Toledo QB From Transfer Portal

Looks like Santa brought Baylor a quarterback this Christmas! Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn announced he will be bringing his talents to Waco next season.

More Accolades for Caden Jenkins

247 Sports named Caden Jenkins to their True Freshman All-American Team!

Big Week for Baylor Basketball!

This week is major for both men’s and women’s basketball. TODAY at 4PM, student tickets drop for the first games at Foster Pavilion, and on Tuesday fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for women’s games at Foster!

Big week for Baylor Hoops



️ Monday: Student tickets drop for next three home games (including Jan. 2 & 3 at Foster)



️ Tuesday: @BaylorWBB single game tickets for Foster games on sale



Friday: Final @BaylorMBB game at the Ferrell #SicEm pic.twitter.com/0lHVaSJMBS — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 17, 2023

The men’s team will return from their road trip to take on Mississippi Valley State in the Ferrell Center finale on Friday. Crazy to think that the basketball era of Ferrell Center is coming to a close THIS WEEK. You can celebrate the last 35 years of the Ferrell Center by streaming “Celebrating Ferrell” which releases on Tuesday night at 8PM on Baylor+.

ℂ ℕ



1️⃣ week from tonight.



A Special Baylor+ Original Film:



Relive the memories & the moments through the eyes of special guests from the past 35 years of Baylor Basketball.



You won’t want to… pic.twitter.com/x12H4O6xDf — Baylor+ (@BaylorPlus) December 12, 2023

Bear of the Day

Happy Monday!! Have a great week!