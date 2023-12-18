DBR: Monday, December 18th, 2023

Baylor Women’s Basketball is on FIRE
With a Top 25 neutral site win on Saturday, the Bears moved to 9-0 on the season! Baylor took care of business, rolling over #24 Miama 75-57. Nicki Collen is cooking with this year’s squad. Check out this article from guest writer Justin Carter with a preview of what to look forward to the next couple weeks. Keep it up ladies!!
THAT 9-0 FEELING ‼️ @BaylorWBB | #SicEm pic.twitter.com/rmUahSrXWb— Baylor+ (@BaylorPlus) December 17, 2023
Jeremy Sochan made an appearance to cheer on the Bears in San Antonio. You love to see it.
Baylor Family is Forever! #SicEm | #GreaterThan | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/QqubuCHheF— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 17, 2023
Tough Loss in the Motor City
Things did not go as well for the men on Saturday, as they lost to Michigan State 88-64. It wasn’t a pretty game, but hopefully this acts as a wake up and the Bears get back on track when they play Duke on Wednesday.
Final#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/Ax6eFi2Ev4— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 16, 2023
Baylor Lands Toledo QB From Transfer Portal
Looks like Santa brought Baylor a quarterback this Christmas! Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn announced he will be bringing his talents to Waco next season.
Let’s Work #SicEm pic.twitter.com/tPY9XLfweg— Dequan “DQ” Finn (@Dequanfinn5) December 18, 2023
More Accolades for Caden Jenkins
247 Sports named Caden Jenkins to their True Freshman All-American Team!
@cadenjenkins8 x @247Sports True Freshman All-American #SicEm pic.twitter.com/al4HFi7JiK— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 15, 2023
Big Week for Baylor Basketball!
This week is major for both men’s and women’s basketball. TODAY at 4PM, student tickets drop for the first games at Foster Pavilion, and on Tuesday fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for women’s games at Foster!
Big week for Baylor Hoops— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 17, 2023
️ Monday: Student tickets drop for next three home games (including Jan. 2 & 3 at Foster)
️ Tuesday: @BaylorWBB single game tickets for Foster games on sale
Friday: Final @BaylorMBB game at the Ferrell #SicEm pic.twitter.com/0lHVaSJMBS
The men’s team will return from their road trip to take on Mississippi Valley State in the Ferrell Center finale on Friday. Crazy to think that the basketball era of Ferrell Center is coming to a close THIS WEEK. You can celebrate the last 35 years of the Ferrell Center by streaming “Celebrating Ferrell” which releases on Tuesday night at 8PM on Baylor+.
ℂ ℕ— Baylor+ (@BaylorPlus) December 12, 2023
1️⃣ week from tonight.
A Special Baylor+ Original Film:
Relive the memories & the moments through the eyes of special guests from the past 35 years of Baylor Basketball.
You won’t want to… pic.twitter.com/x12H4O6xDf
Bear of the Day
December 16, 2023
Happy Monday!! Have a great week!
