DBR: Wednesday, December 13th, 2023

Baseball & Softball Season Tickets On Sale Today

At 10:00 this morning season tickets go on sale for baseball and softball. Secure your tickets for a great spring season!

Bears Announce New Offensive Line Coach

Baylor has filled the spot of offensive line coach with Chris Kapilovic, former Michigan State offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.

Farewell Ferrell

As we count down the days left in the beloved Ferrell Center, check out Pat Nunley’s favorite Ferrell memory! Here’s to cutting down lots of nets in Foster soon!

Cutting down the nets is always special



Ferrell Memories: Pat Nunley#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/UkLlUX3SeD — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 13, 2023

The women have their final game in the Ferrell Center TOMORROW at 11:00AM! It’s Future Bears Day, so get to the Ferrell Center and cheer on the Bears alongside the local elementary schools.

Key Cooking for the Jazz

Keyonte George is having a stellar rookie season, and on Monday night he dropped 30 points against the Thunder, making him the youngest player in Jazz history to score 30 points in a game!

Bear of the Day

Happy Wednesday everyone! Have a great day!