DBR: Wednesday, December 13th, 2023

Baseball & Softball Season Tickets On Sale Today
At 10:00 this morning season tickets go on sale for baseball and softball. Secure your tickets for a great spring season!
Tomorrow... ️#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/xoHFveiH65— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) December 12, 2023
Bears Announce New Offensive Line Coach
Baylor has filled the spot of offensive line coach with Chris Kapilovic, former Michigan State offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.
Welcome home, @CoachCKap!— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 12, 2023
https://t.co/0cyZLfxXmZ #SicEm pic.twitter.com/icdRZYebBk
Farewell Ferrell
As we count down the days left in the beloved Ferrell Center, check out Pat Nunley’s favorite Ferrell memory! Here’s to cutting down lots of nets in Foster soon!
Cutting down the nets is always special— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 13, 2023
Ferrell Memories: Pat Nunley#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/UkLlUX3SeD
The women have their final game in the Ferrell Center TOMORROW at 11:00AM! It’s Future Bears Day, so get to the Ferrell Center and cheer on the Bears alongside the local elementary schools.
Your #10 Bears return to action next Thursday against Delaware St.— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 8, 2023
️https://t.co/5uE2EcjDXq#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/7rSFoO9h5w
Key Cooking for the Jazz
Keyonte George is having a stellar rookie season, and on Monday night he dropped 30 points against the Thunder, making him the youngest player in Jazz history to score 30 points in a game!
First 30-point game:— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 12, 2023
Watch every bucket from @keyonte1george’s career-high night ⤵️#PlayerHighlights | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/ShzzqBLsSm
Bear of the Day
December 9, 2023
Happy Wednesday everyone! Have a great day!
