DBR: December 1st, 2023

SIC EM VOLLEYBALL!

The Bears took care of business yesterday, sweeping James Madison in the first round of the NCAA Tournament! They’ll take the court again tonight at 6PM against Kentucky.

Bears Win in Dallas!

Women’s basketball took the show on the road last night and beat SMU. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (24 points/11 rebounds) and Dree Edwards (10 points/11 rebounds) both had double-doubles, and Bella Fontleroy scored in double digits, with 17 points on the night.

Also a big shoutout to all the Baylor fans that made it out to the game last night! Y’all showed up big and helped cheer the Bears on to victory in their first road game of the year.

Baylor Hires New Offensive Coordinator

A big question for the Baylor coaching staff has been answered with the announcement that Jake Spavital will be taking over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach next season. Spavital was the offensive coordinator for California last season, and before that he was head coach at Texas State.

End of Season Big 12 Football Awards

Here’s a look at the Bears that earned recognition in All-Big 12 Season awards.

Honorable Mention: Monaray Baldwin, Drake Dabney, TJ Franklin, Gabe Hall, Caden Jenkins, Matt Jones, Dawson Pendergrass

The freshmen stole the show, with Caden Jenkins being named Defensive Freshman of the Year and Dawson Pendergrass named Offensive Freshman Year!

Big 12 Championship Weekend

Football is all in the rearview for Baylor this season, but Texas and Oklahoma State are facing off tomorrow for the conference title. Personally, I’m just hoping they show Nelly perform at the halftime show.

