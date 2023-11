DBR: Thursday, November 9th, 2023

Future Bears Day!

Today is one of the greatest days of the year at the Ferrell Center, Future Bears Day! Hundreds of Waco-area elementary schools will be in attendance at today’s men’s game against John Brown.

Future Bears Day, our annual kids’ education game, is tomorrow at the Ferrell Center!



Schools will have designated seating, and all ticket holders are asked to sit in sections 101, 103, 111, 113, and 123:

◦Rows A-F will be reserved seating for ticket holders

◦Rows 2-16 will… pic.twitter.com/0mm6L2b83D — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 9, 2023

Women’s Tennis Finishes Up Fall Season

Today kicks off the Big 12 Fall Invitational, hosted by Baylor at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Fall finale ➡️ coming up!

See you at the Hurd



️ https://t.co/KMOSENXos9#SicEm — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) November 9, 2023

National Signing Day!

Yesterday saw a lot of commitments to different Baylor teams on National Signing Day! Here’s a recap of the newest Bears.

Women’s Basketball

Ines Goryanova — Guard

Men’s Basketball

Robert Wright III — Guard

The 2023 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year is heading to the 254 #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/rWqYCOHQkX — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 8, 2023

Equestrian

Daniela Carvajal — Jumping Seat

Natalie Anderson — Western

Olive Holm — Western

Madison Dolan — Western

Nicolette Perry — Jumping Seat

Isabella Griffin — Jumping Seat

Ava Holman — Western

Soccer

Madison Encinas — Defender

Alysiah Lockett — Forward

Jade Martinez — Midfielder

Caelan DeBolt — Midfielder

Hilary Washington — Defender

Paisley Mabra — Defender

Volleyball

Taylor Crain — Libero/Defensive Specialist

Baseball

Drew Britton — Infielder

Brayden Bergman — Right Handed Pitcher

Caleb Jameson — Left Handed Pitcher

Jack Hickerson — Right Handed Pitcher

Cayden Baker — Right Handed Pitcher

Camden Clewett — Right Handed Pitcher/Catcher

Carson Bailey — Left Handed Pitcher

Hunter Snow — Outfielder

Brytton Clements — Infielder

Landon Karrh — Right Handed Pitcher

Brett White — Infielder

Ryder Rutledge — Outfielder

Samuel Jenkins — Outfielder

Jack Garza — Left Handed Pitcher

Softball

Faith Piper — Infielder

Gigi Lindsey — Outfielder

Karynton Dawson — Outfielder

Sadie Ross — Pitcher

Savannah Pogue — Outfielder/Utility

Women’s Golf

Jeonghyun Lee

Yeji Kwon

Men’s Golf

Martin Kemp

Jackson Hymer

Vincent Stjernfeldt

Corbin Null

Aidan Gutierrez

Acro & Tumbling

Alyssa Brown — Base/Tumbler

Hannah Davis — Top

Ashlyn Tannehill — Tumbler

Makayla Vasquez — Top

Tennyson Leiby — Base/Tumbler

Sienna Jibben — Base/Tumbler

Baylee Garnto — Base

Dannan Roy — Tumbler/Top

Lexi Lannon — Top/Tumbler

Camryn Milliken — Tumbler

Sarah Kerr — Tumbler/Top/Base

Kailey Yantis-Blank — Top/Tumbler

Ava Floro — Base

Madden Werner — Tumbler

Good morning and happy National Signing Day to our newest Bears #SicEm pic.twitter.com/yAiQG6xsnC — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 8, 2023

Bear of the Day

Happy Thursday y’all!