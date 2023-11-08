DBR: Wednesday, November 8th, 2023

Bears Win in South Dakota

Men’s basketball kicked off the season with a hard-fought win against Auburn on the road in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It was a fun, competitive game to start the season, and the potential on this Baylor team is high. Basketball is back!!

This was our first look at a really new Baylor team, with lots of new faces from the transfer portal and incoming freshmen. After last night, what are you looking forward to most this season?

Poll What aspect of Baylor MBB are you looking forward to most this season? More Yves Missi dunks

Guard Play

The Bigs!!

Baylor Defense

winning. vote view results 44% More Yves Missi dunks (4 votes)

0% Guard Play (0 votes)

11% The Bigs!! (1 vote)

0% Baylor Defense (0 votes)

44% winning. (4 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Acro & Tumbling Doing Cool Stuff

While their season is still three months away, the Baylor Acro & Tumbling is hard at work as they prepare to defend their national title for the ninth year in a row. This video is absolutely mesmerizing, and these ladies are INSANELY talented.

Equestrian Ranked #8 in Latest NCEA Poll

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Ja’Kobe Walter! The freshman had a FANTASTIC college debut last night, scoring 28 points! That’s the most points scored by a Baylor freshman in their debut, and the fourth-highest collegiate debut score in Big 12 history. And the best part is, he’s just getting started.

Have yourself a debut, kid!



28 points is the most by a Baylor freshman in their debut in program history. #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/V1voddiGHD — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 8, 2023

In the midst of a less-than-stellar football season, it feels great to have basketball back! Here’s to being undefeated, Sic ‘Em Bears!