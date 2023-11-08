DBR: Wednesday, November 8th, 2023

Bears Win in South Dakota
Men’s basketball kicked off the season with a hard-fought win against Auburn on the road in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It was a fun, competitive game to start the season, and the potential on this Baylor team is high. Basketball is back!!
1-0.#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/Gv03TUqR4R— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 8, 2023
This was our first look at a really new Baylor team, with lots of new faces from the transfer portal and incoming freshmen. After last night, what are you looking forward to most this season?
Poll
What aspect of Baylor MBB are you looking forward to most this season?
-
44%
More Yves Missi dunks
-
0%
Guard Play
-
11%
The Bigs!!
-
0%
Baylor Defense
-
44%
winning.
March-level basketball.— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 8, 2023
In November. #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/dQothWubsL
Acro & Tumbling Doing Cool Stuff
While their season is still three months away, the Baylor Acro & Tumbling is hard at work as they prepare to defend their national title for the ninth year in a row. This video is absolutely mesmerizing, and these ladies are INSANELY talented.
It’s about that time of year…#SicEm @BaylorAcroTumb pic.twitter.com/y69vzvEI9U— Fee Mulkey (@BaylorAcroCoach) November 7, 2023
Equestrian Ranked #8 in Latest NCEA Poll
Jumping into meet week at #8! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/fdkHnoHTDR— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) November 7, 2023
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Ja’Kobe Walter! The freshman had a FANTASTIC college debut last night, scoring 28 points! That’s the most points scored by a Baylor freshman in their debut, and the fourth-highest collegiate debut score in Big 12 history. And the best part is, he’s just getting started.
Have yourself a debut, kid!— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 8, 2023
28 points is the most by a Baylor freshman in their debut in program history. #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/V1voddiGHD
November 7, 2023
In the midst of a less-than-stellar football season, it feels great to have basketball back! Here’s to being undefeated, Sic ‘Em Bears!
LIVE FROM SIOUX FALLS #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/hdcfLustw4— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 8, 2023
