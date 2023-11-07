DBR: Tuesday, November 7th, 2023

Women’s Basketball Starts Off Strong

The Bears took care of business last night, defeating Southern 85-53! A lot of new faces made their debut in green and gold, including Dree Edwards, who FINALLY got to take the court. Edwards wasted no time in showing her skills, scoring an easy 20 points on the night. With tonight’s win Baylor is 1-0, which is more than some WBB teams can say...

1K For Andrews

Tonight senior Sarah Andrews scored 14 points, bringing her career total to over 1,000! Congrats!!

HAPPY GAMEDAY

The women started us off on a good note yesterday, and tonight it’s the men’s turn to kick off this season with a win. They take on Auburn in South Dakota tonight at 8PM on ESPN!

Volleyball at #20 in Latest AVCA Poll

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Dree Edwards! After issues with NCAA waivers last season, Dree was unable to play, so seeing her finally get back on the court last night was awesome. Edwards will be a major factor for the Bears this year.

Oh yeah, Dree Edwards is also awesome off the court too. Check out this piece she wrote in honor of the new season.

The time has come. Let’s make history.



Written and performed by Dree Edwards.#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/wtBMxI53D9 — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 6, 2023

For those of you that have been keeping up with Will’s intramural flag football team, I’m sorry to report that they lost their playoff game last night 28-7. It was a good run for the Balliticians — stay tuned for intramural basketball next season where BOTH Will and I will be competing.

Happy gameday y’all! Sic Auburn!