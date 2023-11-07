DBR: Tuesday, November 7th, 2023

Women’s Basketball Starts Off Strong
The Bears took care of business last night, defeating Southern 85-53! A lot of new faces made their debut in green and gold, including Dree Edwards, who FINALLY got to take the court. Edwards wasted no time in showing her skills, scoring an easy 20 points on the night. With tonight’s win Baylor is 1-0, which is more than some WBB teams can say...
It is gooooood to be back! #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/uunwYboo0C— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 7, 2023
1K For Andrews
Tonight senior Sarah Andrews scored 14 points, bringing her career total to over 1,000! Congrats!!
1K & COUNTING!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 7, 2023
Congrats to @sarah_T2D for 1,000 career points! #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/4D8kQlWdca
HAPPY GAMEDAY
The women started us off on a good note yesterday, and tonight it’s the men’s turn to kick off this season with a win. They take on Auburn in South Dakota tonight at 8PM on ESPN!
Your 2023-2024 Baylor Bears #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/MV1YMTKBkb— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) October 15, 2023
Volleyball at #20 in Latest AVCA Poll
⚠️Bears at work #SicEm pic.twitter.com/ynXVjJUPCN— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 6, 2023
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Dree Edwards! After issues with NCAA waivers last season, Dree was unable to play, so seeing her finally get back on the court last night was awesome. Edwards will be a major factor for the Bears this year.
It's about time. We love that you're a Baylor Bear, @DreeEdwards44 #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/YxBHeUB2SM— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 7, 2023
Oh yeah, Dree Edwards is also awesome off the court too. Check out this piece she wrote in honor of the new season.
The time has come. Let’s make history.— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 6, 2023
Written and performed by Dree Edwards.#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/wtBMxI53D9
November 6, 2023
For those of you that have been keeping up with Will’s intramural flag football team, I’m sorry to report that they lost their playoff game last night 28-7. It was a good run for the Balliticians — stay tuned for intramural basketball next season where BOTH Will and I will be competing.
Happy gameday y’all! Sic Auburn!
Loading comments...