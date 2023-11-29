DBR: Wednesday, November 29th, 2023

WE GOT 100!
After being shorted from a 100-point game last Tuesday because of Scott Drew’s sportsmanship, the Bears were unstoppable tonight, beating Nicholls State 108-70! It was RAINING in the Ferrell Center, as the Bears went 61% from the 3-point line.
BEARS WIN #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/mLnhw9inWo— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 29, 2023
Source: Baylor Basketball is Very Good
Three weeks in and things are looking good for Baylor men’s basketball. Check out this piece breaking down what we’ve seen these first few games!
All-Big 12 Volleyball Awards!
Baylor was well-represented in this season’s All-Big 12 teams! Congrats ladies!
First Team: Elise McGhee
Second Team: Manuela Bibinbe, Lauren Briseno, and Averi Carlson
The very best of #Big12VB in 2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣ pic.twitter.com/kkVDejEKbM— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 28, 2023
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Kendal Murphy! Murphy earned Freshman of the Week honors for the Big 12 this week.
️FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK! It's Murph!— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 28, 2023
https://t.co/tD630oiOMK#SicEm @kendal_murphyy pic.twitter.com/SrZTZeaA8B
November 26, 2023
Loading comments...