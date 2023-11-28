DBR: Tuesday, November 28th, 2023

Men’s Basketball Back at the Ferrell Tonight
Volleyball Send-Off
Today at 12:45, head to the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center to give our Bears a send-off as they head to Lexington, Kentucky for the first round of the NCAA Tournament!
Both Teams Move Up in the AP Poll
The climb continues for both Baylor basketball squads! The men jumped up four spots to land at #9, while the women moved up one spot to #13.
Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
After his great performance last week, RayJ Dennis was named Co-Newcomer of the Week!
Special Teams Player of the Week
It wasn’t just basketball racking up Big 12 accolades for the week. With his two special teams touchdowns, Richard Reese earned Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week!
Blake Shapen Enters Transfer Portal
ESPN reported yesterday that quarterback Blake Shapen intends to enter the transfer portal. Shapen helped lead the Bears to a Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl win in 2021 and gave it his all during his time at Baylor. Wishing him all the best wherever he ends up!
Volleyball Ends the Regular Season Ranked #23
Bear of the Day
November 26, 2023
