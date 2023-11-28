DBR: Tuesday, November 28th, 2023

Men’s Basketball Back at the Ferrell Tonight

Volleyball Send-Off

Today at 12:45, head to the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center to give our Bears a send-off as they head to Lexington, Kentucky for the first round of the NCAA Tournament!

Help send us off to Kentucky tomorrow!



Meet us at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center at 12:45pm #SicEm pic.twitter.com/5CwkZ3Mb9r — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 27, 2023

Both Teams Move Up in the AP Poll

The climb continues for both Baylor basketball squads! The men jumped up four spots to land at #9, while the women moved up one spot to #13.

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

After his great performance last week, RayJ Dennis was named Co-Newcomer of the Week!

Special Teams Player of the Week

It wasn’t just basketball racking up Big 12 accolades for the week. With his two special teams touchdowns, Richard Reese earned Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week!

Could not do it without the man above and my teammates https://t.co/CEUwJvZFt5 — RichardReese LLZ (@RichardReese29) November 26, 2023

Blake Shapen Enters Transfer Portal

ESPN reported yesterday that quarterback Blake Shapen intends to enter the transfer portal. Shapen helped lead the Bears to a Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl win in 2021 and gave it his all during his time at Baylor. Wishing him all the best wherever he ends up!

Baylor QB Blake Shapen (@BShapen) tells ESPN that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He has at least one of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible. He started 23 games for the Bears and is looking to compete for a starting job at a winning program. pic.twitter.com/WNRaqxjaJr — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2023

Volleyball Ends the Regular Season Ranked #23

Bears are 23rd going into the Big Dance! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/5NRPeXMNFO — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 27, 2023

Bear of the Day

Have a great day y’all!