DBR: Monday, November 27th, 2023

Football Season Comes to a Close

The Baylor Bears football season is officially over, ending in a painful last-minute loss to West Virginia, 34-31.

Also shoutout to all of the nineteen seniors that were recognized on Senior Day!

With the end of a season that was way below fan and program expectations, all eyes are on the coaching staff. Reports from this weekend indicate that Dave Aranda will remain with the Bears as head coach, though there will be significant staff changes, starting with the firing of offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

Dave Aranda will return as Baylor's coach in 2024, athletic director Mack Rhoades confirmed to ESPN. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 26, 2023

Volleyball Earns a Bid to NCAA Tournament

Baylor volleyball is heading to the Bluegrass State! The Bears earned an at-large bid and will face off against James Madison on Thursday afternoon.

Women’s Basketball Moves to 5-0!

It was a great Thanksgiving weekend for the Bears as they continued their dominant performance this season with wins over McNeese State (124-44) and Alcorn State (93-47). Don’t let the high scores slip past you, the Bears averaged over 108 points this weekend!! The ladies also set a record for most three-pointers in program history, knocking down 17 against McNeese.

There’s also been some super cute halftime entertainment, with the baby races on Friday and Waco TOTs on Sunday!

We always love having the Waco TOTs as a halftime performance



Maybe some future @BaylorWBB or @BaylorMBB hoopers in the mix? #SicEm pic.twitter.com/b8fqanDAB5 — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 26, 2023

Men’s Basketball Wins NIT Tournament

The Bears took care of business on Friday, clinching the NIT Tournament title with a 95-91 win over Florida. RayJ Dennis earned MVP honors after a stellar 24-point performance in the championship game.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is sophomore running back Richard Reese. After a dominant freshman year, Reese saw a major drop in production this year. He didn’t let that stop him from putting on a show on special teams Saturday, returning back-to-back kickoffs!

Happy Monday everyone! Now that football is officially in the rearview, get ready for some great basketball! Sic ‘Em!!