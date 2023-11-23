DBR: Thursday, November 23rd, 2023

Basketball Wins in Brooklyn

Men’s basketball had a big win last night against Oregon State in the first round of the NIT Tip-Off Tournament, winning 88-72.

They’ll take on Florida tomorrow afternoon for the championship. Sic ‘Em!

Ferrell Center Defended!

Volleyball defended their home court in their season finale last night, defeating #22 Houston 3-1!

Team of the Week

After a SPECTACULAR week of wins last week, Baylor women’s basketball was recognized as the National Team of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association!

We Love Scott!

You don’t have to convince any Baylor fan that Coach Scott Drew is the best in the business, but here’s some stats that show just how amazing he is.

It’s time to have a discussion about Scott Drew & Baylor these last 5 years.



Take five minutes out of your day to realize what we’re witnessing right now or just read the TLDR at the bottom if you don’t respect greatness enough.



This is all relative to Power Conferences.… pic.twitter.com/UA9D9wsLBX — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) November 22, 2023

Black Friday Basketball

After you finish your Black Friday shopping, head to the Ferrell Center to catch the Bears as they host McNeese State at 2PM!

Favorite Thanksgiving Food?

What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food? Here’s what Baylor volleyball is looking forward to today!

Happy Thanksgiving y’all! I hope everyone has a great day making memories with the people you love and good food. I’m thankful for everyone that reads the DBRs and all of you that keep up with ODB!