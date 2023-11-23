DBR: Thursday, November 23rd, 2023

Basketball Wins in Brooklyn
Men’s basketball had a big win last night against Oregon State in the first round of the NIT Tip-Off Tournament, winning 88-72.
Thanksgiving morning highlights #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/O1BFqcE7I7— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 23, 2023
They’ll take on Florida tomorrow afternoon for the championship. Sic ‘Em!
Next up ️⤵️#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/pufvw5mgoe— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 23, 2023
Ferrell Center Defended!
Volleyball defended their home court in their season finale last night, defeating #22 Houston 3-1!
BEARS WIN‼️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/3GeSACJZLd— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 23, 2023
Team of the Week
After a SPECTACULAR week of wins last week, Baylor women’s basketball was recognized as the National Team of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association!
Introducing your @USBWA National Team of the Week: The Baylor Bears— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 21, 2023
️ https://t.co/xYnaNaMuXF#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/IhU3b43S92
We Love Scott!
You don’t have to convince any Baylor fan that Coach Scott Drew is the best in the business, but here’s some stats that show just how amazing he is.
It’s time to have a discussion about Scott Drew & Baylor these last 5 years.— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) November 22, 2023
Take five minutes out of your day to realize what we’re witnessing right now or just read the TLDR at the bottom if you don’t respect greatness enough.
This is all relative to Power Conferences.… pic.twitter.com/UA9D9wsLBX
Black Friday Basketball
After you finish your Black Friday shopping, head to the Ferrell Center to catch the Bears as they host McNeese State at 2PM!
See you back at the Ferrell on Black Friday for more @BaylorWBB— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 22, 2023
️ https://t.co/iaiXqvB1w1#SicEm pic.twitter.com/CJKxKoSy6s
Favorite Thanksgiving Food?
What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food? Here’s what Baylor volleyball is looking forward to today!
What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food? #SicEm pic.twitter.com/YXeZVKBrWV— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 15, 2023
Happy Thanksgiving y’all! I hope everyone has a great day making memories with the people you love and good food. I’m thankful for everyone that reads the DBRs and all of you that keep up with ODB!
