DBR: Tuesday, November 21st, 2023

By JennaP23
NCAA Football: Baylor at Texas Christian Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Men’s And Women’s Basketball Moves Up In AP Polls

After a great Week 2, both Baylor basketball squads have moved up in the AP Poll. The men moved up two spots, coming in at #13.

The women skyrocketed seven spots, coming in at #14 after their big win over Utah last week!

Volleyball Comes In At #25 in Latest AVCA Poll

The Bears take the court at home against Houston on Wednesday night to cap off the regular season. Get to the Ferrell Center and support!

DREAM TEAM

Check out some fun Dream Team content from Baylor women’s basketball. Shoutout to the dudes that help our Bears practice!

Bear of the Day

Have a great day everyone!

