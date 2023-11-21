DBR: Tuesday, November 21st, 2023

Men’s And Women’s Basketball Moves Up In AP Polls

After a great Week 2, both Baylor basketball squads have moved up in the AP Poll. The men moved up two spots, coming in at #13.

The women skyrocketed seven spots, coming in at #14 after their big win over Utah last week!

Volleyball Comes In At #25 in Latest AVCA Poll

Heading into the last week of regular season at #25#SicEm pic.twitter.com/CVpBQ0dtnZ — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 20, 2023

The Bears take the court at home against Houston on Wednesday night to cap off the regular season. Get to the Ferrell Center and support!

It's a top-25 matchup to close out the regular season!



Spend Wednesday night at the Ferrell for No. 25 @BaylorVBall vs. No. 22 Houston: https://t.co/VahpdY6aKh#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Y22yCSvxJF — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 21, 2023

DREAM TEAM

Check out some fun Dream Team content from Baylor women’s basketball. Shoutout to the dudes that help our Bears practice!

Bear of the Day

