DBR: Tuesday, November 21st, 2023

Men’s And Women’s Basketball Moves Up In AP Polls
After a great Week 2, both Baylor basketball squads have moved up in the AP Poll. The men moved up two spots, coming in at #13.
Up to 1️⃣3️⃣#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/ObV9PkwF50— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 20, 2023
The women skyrocketed seven spots, coming in at #14 after their big win over Utah last week!
Just keep climbing #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/zjDtE6DhcV— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 20, 2023
Volleyball Comes In At #25 in Latest AVCA Poll
Heading into the last week of regular season at #25#SicEm pic.twitter.com/CVpBQ0dtnZ— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 20, 2023
The Bears take the court at home against Houston on Wednesday night to cap off the regular season. Get to the Ferrell Center and support!
It's a top-25 matchup to close out the regular season!— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 21, 2023
Spend Wednesday night at the Ferrell for No. 25 @BaylorVBall vs. No. 22 Houston: https://t.co/VahpdY6aKh#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Y22yCSvxJF
DREAM TEAM
Check out some fun Dream Team content from Baylor women’s basketball. Shoutout to the dudes that help our Bears practice!
We our Dream Team!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/SJX9378chj— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 20, 2023
Bear of the Day
November 19, 2023
Have a great day everyone!
Loading comments...