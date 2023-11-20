DBR: Monday, November 20th, 2023

Women’s Basketball Wins at Home

The crowd wasn’t nearly as big as their last game since most students have headed home for Thanksgiving, but the Bears took care of business anyways, beating Harvard 81-71! The Bears had all five starters score in double-digits — a great team win!

Volleyball Sweeps at Home

Baylor was quick with it on Saturday afternoon, beating West Virginia in a quick three sets!

Football Falls Short in Fort Worth

Not sure what was stinkier, the on-field product from Baylor or the new rivalry name. Either way, Saturday’s Bluebonnet Battle against TCU was not fun, and the Bears lost 42-17. Only one more game left this season.

Speaking of rivalry names, check out Jed’s article about cool and not-so-cool rivalry names from across the country.

Tough Loss for Baylor Equestrian

Tough battle in the Diamond State. Back at it again tomorrow.

Never Too Early. . .

I’m sure everyone has their Thanksgiving plans for this year locked in, but what about next year? Baylor men’s basketball will be in the Bahamas playing in the Baha Mar Bahamas Hoops Championship with Tennessee, St. John’s, and Virginia.

Back to the Bahamas ️



We have been selected for the 2024 Baha Mar Bahamas Hoops Championship alongside St. John’s, Tennessee, and Virginia.



We have been selected for the 2024 Baha Mar Bahamas Hoops Championship alongside St. John's, Tennessee, and Virginia.

43 DAYS!

The opening games at Foster Pavilion will be here before we know it! Here’s the latest construction update!

