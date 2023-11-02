DBR: Thursday, November 2nd, 2023

Volleyball Wins Midweek Matchup

The Bears won 3-2 against Oklahoma last night to get back on track.

Baylor Equestrian Back in Action

Today at the Willis Equestrian Center, #8 Baylor hosts Fresno State.

Acro & Tumbling Schedule Dropped!

Our defending National Champs are back at it soon! The season kicks off on February 11, when the Bears host Mary-Hardin Baylor at the Ferrell Center.

THREE home meets

THREE new opponents on the road

a NINTH national championship to win



https://t.co/JVJ9mq1XOa#SicEm pic.twitter.com/JGcRrjw3G3 — Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) November 1, 2023

Future Football Opponents Announced

We now know who we’ll be playing for the next four seasons! Next year we get to play BYU, TCU, Oklahoma State, and Kansas at home, as well as hitting the road for five games.

World Series Bear

I’m nothing more than a bitter Astros fan, but congrats to Cody Bradford and the Texas Rangers for winning the World Series I guess.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Ashley Merrill! Merrill’s 12 goals this season is the most in school history since 1999.

Happy Thursday y’all!