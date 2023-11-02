DBR: Thursday, November 2nd, 2023

Volleyball Wins Midweek Matchup
The Bears won 3-2 against Oklahoma last night to get back on track.
Bears win the five-setter with OU!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/KE0iRss7K1— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 2, 2023
Baylor Equestrian Back in Action
Today at the Willis Equestrian Center, #8 Baylor hosts Fresno State.
It's Meet Day Eve!!!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/reqJfVs1EW— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) November 1, 2023
Acro & Tumbling Schedule Dropped!
Our defending National Champs are back at it soon! The season kicks off on February 11, when the Bears host Mary-Hardin Baylor at the Ferrell Center.
THREE home meets— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) November 1, 2023
THREE new opponents on the road
a NINTH national championship to win
https://t.co/JVJ9mq1XOa#SicEm pic.twitter.com/JGcRrjw3G3
Future Football Opponents Announced
We now know who we’ll be playing for the next four seasons! Next year we get to play BYU, TCU, Oklahoma State, and Kansas at home, as well as hitting the road for five games.
Our future @Big12Conference schedule is set!— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 1, 2023
2024-27
: https://t.co/gYD0CVbbwy#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/GKjdhEmJ7L
World Series Bear
I’m nothing more than a bitter Astros fan, but congrats to Cody Bradford and the Texas Rangers for winning the World Series I guess.
Cody Bradford is a World Series ! #SicEm ⚾️ | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/xNKmv39jA2— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) November 2, 2023
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Ashley Merrill! Merrill’s 12 goals this season is the most in school history since 1999.
work from Ashley Merrill this season #SicEm | #depthB4height pic.twitter.com/vQDcV9mpcf— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) November 1, 2023
November 1, 2023
Happy Thursday y’all!
