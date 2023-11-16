DBR: Thursday, November 16th, 2023

Kansas Sweeps Volleyball
It was a tough matchup for Baylor on the road against #17 Kansas as they lost 0-3.
Golf Ranked #24 in Spikemark Rankings
Tennis Players Breaks Into the Polls
Baylor tennis pair Daniella Dimitrov and Liubov Kostenko are ranked #51 in the latest ITA Doubles Ranking!
Freshman Zuzanna Kubacha earned a spot in the Singles Ranking, coming in at #102.
Tadeas Paroulek moved up to #32 in the Singles Ranking as well.
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is RayJ Dennis! Dennis hit 500 career assists in Tuesday’s game against Kansas City. Good stuff!
November 15, 2023
