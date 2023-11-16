 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, November 16th, 2023

By JennaP23
NCAA Basketball: UMKC at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas Sweeps Volleyball

It was a tough matchup for Baylor on the road against #17 Kansas as they lost 0-3.

Golf Ranked #24 in Spikemark Rankings

Tennis Players Breaks Into the Polls

Baylor tennis pair Daniella Dimitrov and Liubov Kostenko are ranked #51 in the latest ITA Doubles Ranking!

Freshman Zuzanna Kubacha earned a spot in the Singles Ranking, coming in at #102.

Tadeas Paroulek moved up to #32 in the Singles Ranking as well.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is RayJ Dennis! Dennis hit 500 career assists in Tuesday’s game against Kansas City. Good stuff!

Have a great day y’all!

