DBR: Wednesday, November 15th, 2023

DOWN GOES UTAH
Baylor defeated #4 Utah 84-77 last night!! The Bears were in control from the start and played a strong game all four quarters to defeat the Utes.
Upset in Waco— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) November 15, 2023
No.21 @BaylorWBB defeat No.4 Utah at home!#NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/EckRCSYzxP
The students SHOWED OUT for the game, setting a new student attendance record for women’s basketball with 980 students in attendance!!
Love this picture! Thank you @baylor students! https://t.co/ybIwSmEwka— Nicki Collen (@NickiCollen) November 15, 2023
Shoutout to Baylor marketing and fan engagement for having such a fun night! The Eras Tour night was AMAZING, with lots of special giveaways, music, and overall theme. SO GOOD!
The Swifties are out in full force tonight!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Jkd3r7Y20k— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 15, 2023
Mattson Putt SUCCESS
The women weren’t the only ones with a big win last night. The infamously tricky Mattson Putt saw a VICTOR last night. This guy won $5,000 and earned the love and respect of everyone in the Ferrell Center.
The putt heard ‘round Waco tonight ⛳️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/CWrIHwNwy8— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 15, 2023
Men’s Basketball Defends The Ferrell
The men kept the wins coming with a solid 99-61 win over Kansas City.
Once Upon a Time, Bears got a late night win! ️#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/Gw2BPgJmin— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 15, 2023
Jayden Nunn was on fire last night, scoring 25 points, including 4 three-pointers. The best part? After every three he makes, Nunn stares down whoever is closest to him. He stared down the Kansas City coach, the REFEREE, and a Baylor fan sitting courtside. Absolutely iconic.
Just call him Picasso! @nunn_jayden with a beautiful arc for three! #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/qZIcqc17nj— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 15, 2023
Equestrian Finishes Fall at #8
Rounding out the fall season at #8!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/sI0YcFxpWh— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) November 14, 2023
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Austin Sacks! Last night Sacks sunk a three in the last couple minutes of the game, his first career points as a Bear.
AUSTIN SACKS FOR THREE! #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/fv96rL8xia— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 15, 2023
FIRST CAREER BUCKET FOR SACKS!!!#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/kseBsVxtoo— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 15, 2023
November 11, 2023
Y’ALL. Last night was truly one of the greatest in my history of attending Baylor Athletics! Still not over how much fun the crowd was and how great our teams are. Sic ‘Em Forever!!
i don’t know how it gets better than this #SicEm pic.twitter.com/bGIyUfzsCD— Jenna Patteson (@jenp108) November 15, 2023
