DBR: Tuesday, November 14th, 2023

Tonight is a basketball double header at the Ferrell Center! The women tip off at 6:30 in a big matchup against #5 Utah, and the men take the court against Kansas City at 9:00.

It’s Eras Tour Night for the women’s game, and in honor of the theme today’s DBR is a special edition. I’ve given each player on both the men’s and women’s squads a Taylor Swift song to match their vibe or role on the team. Here’s the breakdown!

Fearless

Fearless — Bella Fontleroy

This song is upbeat and fun, just like Bella! Taylor Swift’s Fearless era is just great vibes, which totally match Bella’s positive outlook and energetic style of play.

Love Story — Jana Van Gytenbeek

JVG is another Fearless era vibe, and just like Love Story, she’s a fan favorite.

You Belong With Me — Catarina Ferreira

“And you’ve got a smile / That can light up this whole town”

Catarina has a stunning smile and also gives Fearless vibes, so this is the perfect pick for her!

Red

22 — Austin Sacks

Austin gets this TSwift CLASSIC because he’s 22 years old and it’s a fun song for a fun guy.

1989

Welcome to New York — Lety Vasconcelos

“The lights are so bright but they never blind me”

Lety is the lone freshman on this year’s squad, but she isn’t letting that scare her. The 6’7 center is definitely going to have an impact this season.

Blank Space — Caleb Lohner

“‘Cause darling I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream”

Caleb Lohner has the face of a Greek god while also being a menace on the court. This line from Blank Space is all him!

Style — Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

“Cause we never go out of style”

Jon is a Baylor classic. He’s been a big part of this program for the last four years, and his impact as a leader is so valuable.

Say Don’t Go — Aijha Blackwell

“Why’d you have to lead me on? / Why’d you have to twist the knife? / Walk away and leave me bleedin’, bleedin’”

We only got a teaser of Blackwell’s potential last season since she was sidelined with an injury. This year we get to see what more she can bring to the court!

Now That We Don’t Talk — Jayden Nunn

“Guess maybe I am better off now that we don’t talk”

Jayden Nunn is one of the new transfers this season, so he gets a breakup song for his pick.

Suburban Legends — Ja’Kobe Walter

“You were so magnetic, it was almost obnoxious / Flush with the currency of cool”

Ja’Kobe Walter is an absolute DAWG, and he’s only getting started. Dude is definitely gonna be a star, and he’s from McKinney — a TEXTBOOK suburban legend.

Bad Blood feat. Kendrick Lamar — Langston Love

I LOVE Bad Blood with Kendrick Lamar. It’s a cool, hype song for a cool dude.

Reputation

...Ready For It? — RayJ Dennis

“Are you ready for it? / Baby let the games begin”

This is our first season with RayJ, and I think we’re in for a great year with his skill at point guard. Are we ready for it? I’m gonna go with yes.

End Game — Josh Ojianwuna

“Big reputation”

Josh Ojianwuna is entering his second year at Baylor, and now that he’s got one season under his belt, the expectations rise as he gets more minutes and continues to get more comfortable with the team. Big reputation for a big guy.

I Did Something Bad — Yves Missi

“They say I did something bad / Then why’s it feel so good?”

I gave Yves Missi this song because he is going to be mercilessly dunking on people all season long. A bad dude in the best way.

Don’t Blame Me — Yaya Felder

A badass song for a badass player, not much more to say on this one.

Look What You Made Me Do — Dree Edwards

“I don’t like your little games / Don’t like your tilted stage / The role you made me play of the fool / No I don’t like you”

Dree Edwards is on a revenge tour this season after not being able to play last season because Kentucky Coach Kyra Elzy wouldn’t sign the waiver to allow Dree to play after her second transfer. Edwards is going to be a MAJOR force for the Bears this season.

Getaway Car — Jada Walker

“It was the great escape, the prison break”

Jada Walker is the second Kentucky transfer to come to Baylor in the last two years. Kentucky women’s basketball has been losing quite a few players in the last few seasons, and Walker was the latest to get away.

King of My Heart — Scott Drew

“King of my heart, body, and soul / And all at once you’re all I want, I’ll never let you go.”

Scott Drew gets this song because he’s amazing and I love him. The day he leaves Baylor I WILL be inconsolable.

Call It What You Want — Miro Little

“Nobody’s heard from me for months / I’m doing better than I ever was”

We didn’t get to see much of Miro Little this summer since he was off playing for Finland’s National Team, BUT now he’s back in Waco and we get to see him playing at the college level.

Lover

The Man — Sarah Andrews

The Man is a song about being an absolute boss and sometimes not getting the same recognition as men. Sarah Andrews is THAT GIRL and a Baylor Basketball legend, so she gets this banger.

All of the Girls You Loved Before — Denae Fritz

“Every dead-end street led you straight to me”

Denae Fritz is a new addition to the Bears this season, coming from Iowa State. Like this song’s appreciation for a person’s past, we’re grateful for where she was before, but so happy she’s a Bear now!

folklore

invisible string — Madison Bartley

“And isn’t it just so pretty to think / All along there was some / Invisible string / Tying you to me?”

This is such a cute song about how you don’t know your connection to a person but it’s always been there. I picked this one for Madison Bartley because she’s another transfer that’s new to Waco.

Midnights

Anti-Hero — Dantwan Grimes

Twan is the ultimate anti-hero. A JUCO transfer that redshirted last season, this is his first season getting minutes at Baylor. Anti-hero is about Taylor Swift always being underestimated, so I think this is a great pick for Dantwan.

You’re On Your Own Kid — Kyla Abraham

“So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it”

Kyla seems to have a good relationship with her teammates and is always down for a good time, so the friendship bracelet line is perfect for her.

Baylor Students! Get a free WBB Era’s t-shirt and Friendship Bracelet at tomorrow nights game vs #4 Utah while supplies last.



Don’t forget to enter to win some prizes and stay in your seat for the @baylormbb game immediately following ours.#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/dVgrecPRSx — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 13, 2023

Bejeweled — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs

“When I walk in the room / I can still make the whole place shimmer”

Littlepage-Buggs is a star that shines on the court, and her big personality fills any room she’s in.

Karma — Jalen Bridges

“And I keep my side of the street clean / You wouldn’t know what I mean”

Jalen Bridges takes care of business and does his thing, regardless of what everyone else has to say (especially West Virginia fans that can’t leave him alone). Bizzle always keeps his side of the street clean.

Mastermind — Nicki Collen

“I laid the groundwork, and then just like clockwork / The dominoes cascaded in a line / What if I told you I’m a mastermind?”

Coach Collen is the ultimate mastermind. I think all of her work this offseason laid a fantastic groundwork for this season, and we will definitely be seeing it pay off on the court.

For those of you that aren’t familiar with Taylor Swift, here’s a playlist with all the songs mentioned. Happy listening!!

Be sure to get to the Ferrell Center or tune in on ESPN+ for the double header. Sic ‘Em Bears!!