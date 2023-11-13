DBR: Monday, November 13th, 2023

Bears Win!

Baylor basketball pulled out a win on Sunday, defeating Gardner-Webb 77-62.

Men’s Tennis Has A Great Weekend!

Men’s tennis had a fantastic showing in the Big 12/Pac 12 Showdown this weekend, only losing two singles matches over the course of three days to finish out the fall season.

BEARS SWEEP SINGLES AGAINST WASHINGTON!



⬇️#SicEm — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) November 11, 2023

Cross Country Regional Results

Results from the NCAA South Central Championships in Fayetteville #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Y8DBs00coD — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) November 10, 2023

Volleyball Loses to TCU

The Bears put up a tough fight but went 0-2 against TCU last weekend.

Football Loses to Kansas State

Equestrian Loses to TCU

A Bright Spot in the Darkness

It wasn’t the greatest weekend for Baylor Athletics, BUT at least basketball season is here. Hopefully we can get some mojo going from our men’s and women’s teams. Sic ‘Em!

Not one, but top-25 basketball squads here in Waco #SicEm pic.twitter.com/IuCpha3LBI — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 10, 2023

Bear of the Day

Happy Monday everyone! Have a fantastic week!