DBR: Monday, November 13th, 2023

Bears Win!
Baylor basketball pulled out a win on Sunday, defeating Gardner-Webb 77-62.
On Sundays, we ball! Bears get another home win!#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/bibuPHFhkh— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 13, 2023
Men’s Tennis Has A Great Weekend!
Men’s tennis had a fantastic showing in the Big 12/Pac 12 Showdown this weekend, only losing two singles matches over the course of three days to finish out the fall season.
BEARS SWEEP SINGLES AGAINST WASHINGTON!— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) November 11, 2023
#SicEm
Cross Country Regional Results
Results from the NCAA South Central Championships in Fayetteville #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Y8DBs00coD— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) November 10, 2023
Volleyball Loses to TCU
The Bears put up a tough fight but went 0-2 against TCU last weekend.
FIFTY SIX. SECOND. RALLY #NCAAWVB #SCTop10 x ESPN+ / @BaylorVBall pic.twitter.com/rMchw0Y5vQ— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) November 12, 2023
Football Loses to Kansas State
November 11, 2023
Equestrian Loses to TCU
Hard fought battle in Burleson.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/9YOljFuU83— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) November 10, 2023
A Bright Spot in the Darkness
It wasn’t the greatest weekend for Baylor Athletics, BUT at least basketball season is here. Hopefully we can get some mojo going from our men’s and women’s teams. Sic ‘Em!
Not one, but top-25 basketball squads here in Waco #SicEm pic.twitter.com/IuCpha3LBI— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 10, 2023
Bear of the Day
November 10, 2023
Happy Monday everyone! Have a fantastic week!
