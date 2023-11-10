DBR: Friday, November 10th, 2023

Bears Breeze Past John Brown

After a lackluster start, Baylor played a strong second half and beat John Brown 96-70. On to the next!

And to top it all off, it was Future Bears Day at the Ferrell Center! This game is one of my favorite things each basketball season, there is nothing cuter than a bunch of excited kids cheering on the Bears!

That’s a wrap! Thank you to all of our future Bears for an elite atmosphere for today’s @BaylorMBB home opener #SicEm pic.twitter.com/7tvLloidnL — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 9, 2023

Cross Country Regionals

Baylor is sending eleven athletes to the NCAA South Central Regional today! Three women will take off this morning in the 6,000-meter run at 10:30, and the men will follow up at 11:30 with the 10,000-meter race. Good luck Bears!

Runnin' for a spot in the NCAA Championships tomorrow



NCAA South Central Regional

Fayetteville, Ark.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/z22RqSBa1N — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) November 9, 2023

Equestrian Hits the Road for Next Competition

Baylor equestrian is on the road today, competing against TCU!

Volleyball Hosts TCU This Weekend

There are two opportunities to catch Baylor volleyball in action this weekend. The Bears host TCU on Friday and Saturday at 7PM, with giveaways at both games!

No reason you shouldn't be in Ferrell this weekend⤵️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/S6vmn0jCsf — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 8, 2023

Football Plays Kansas State

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Johnny Keefer! Keefer was named Big 12 Golfer of the Month for October.

✅ Three rounds in the 60s

✅ Four match play wins

✅ @big12conference Golfer of the Month!



Quite an October for @johnkeeferiv!



: https://t.co/4PiYvKsb1M#SicEm ⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/hJREhLvRm1 — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) November 9, 2023

Happy Friday y’all!! Have a great weekend and Sic ‘Em Bears!!