DBR: Thursday, October 5th, 2023

Soccer is Back at Betty Lou!
The Bears are back home tonight as they take on Iowa State! Come out to support the Bears, and don’t forget to wear gold!
Thursday night at Betty Lou
Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Free t-shirts (while supplies last)
️
Go Gold for Baylor Volleyball
Not feeling an outdoor match tonight? Baylor has you covered! Head to the Ferrell Center to see volleyball take on Kansas State. There will be lots of gold giveaways, and a postgame recognition for Head Coach Ryan McGuyre.
We've got poms, we've got tshirts, we've got a postgame recognition for Coach McGuyre, we've got mental health awareness, we just need YOU in GOLD!
SEE Y'ALL TOMORROW!
Preseason Honors for WBB
Preseason All-Big 12 Team was announced yesterday, and two Bears earned First Team honors. Senior guard Sarah Andrews was a unanimous decision, and last year’s Freshman of the Year, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, also earned a First Team spot.
Nothin' new for these two
cc: @sarah_T2D, @DariannaBuggs22 #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/GIPPKH2LPW
Kentucky Transfer Jada Walker was named Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. The junior guard averaged 12.9 points last year, shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.3% from three.
Pressure makes
Time to shine, @jadawalkr11 #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/o11gqE9cIp
Bear of the Day
October 4, 2023
Have a great day!!
