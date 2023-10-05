DBR: Thursday, October 5th, 2023

Soccer is Back at Betty Lou!

The Bears are back home tonight as they take on Iowa State! Come out to support the Bears, and don’t forget to wear gold!

Thursday night at Betty Lou ⬇️



Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Free t-shirts (while supplies last)

️ https://t.co/63uGErndpQ#SicEm

Go Gold for Baylor Volleyball

Not feeling an outdoor match tonight? Baylor has you covered! Head to the Ferrell Center to see volleyball take on Kansas State. There will be lots of gold giveaways, and a postgame recognition for Head Coach Ryan McGuyre.

We've got poms, we've got tshirts, we've got a postgame recognition for Coach McGuyre, we've got mental health awareness, we just need YOU in GOLD!



SEE Y'ALL TOMORROW!#SicEm

Preseason Honors for WBB

Preseason All-Big 12 Team was announced yesterday, and two Bears earned First Team honors. Senior guard Sarah Andrews was a unanimous decision, and last year’s Freshman of the Year, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, also earned a First Team spot.

Kentucky Transfer Jada Walker was named Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. The junior guard averaged 12.9 points last year, shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.3% from three.

