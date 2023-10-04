DBR: October 4th, 2023

More Defensive Awards for Caden Jenkins
The accolades don’t stop with Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. Freshman Caden Jenkins was named the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Defensive Player of the Week. Great stuff from the freshman.
@cadenjenkins8 has been named the @NagurskiTrophy Defensive Player of the Week#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/EPNwX1P00m— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 3, 2023
Baylor Equestrian Steady at #7 in NCEA Poll
Holding steady at #7!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/GdlDCx9Fa8— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) October 3, 2023
NBA Media Day
NBA Media Day content is dropping, and we have lots of Bears flinging their green and gold on the big stage
Just a few of our guys at #NBAMediaDay. #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/oj3pBPEpVr— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) October 3, 2023
FAT BEAR WEEK!
Today is the first day of #FatBearWeek!! Check out Katmai National Park on Twitter (@KatmaiNPS) for lots of Big Bear Content, as the bears at the Alaskan state park are at their chubbiest as they prepare for hibernation.
#FatBearWeek begins tomorrow! Presenting your Champions of Chomp & wide-load warriors! These bulging beasts will battle it out to see who you will crown the biggest belly on Brooks River!— Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 3, 2023
New bear bracket just dropped. Fill out your bracket before the competition heats up. pic.twitter.com/FiTmdiT4HI
Have a great day everyone!
