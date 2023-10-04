 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: October 4th, 2023

By JennaP23
Baylor v UCF Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

More Defensive Awards for Caden Jenkins

The accolades don’t stop with Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. Freshman Caden Jenkins was named the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Defensive Player of the Week. Great stuff from the freshman.

Baylor Equestrian Steady at #7 in NCEA Poll

NBA Media Day

NBA Media Day content is dropping, and we have lots of Bears flinging their green and gold on the big stage

FAT BEAR WEEK!

Today is the first day of #FatBearWeek!! Check out Katmai National Park on Twitter (@KatmaiNPS) for lots of Big Bear Content, as the bears at the Alaskan state park are at their chubbiest as they prepare for hibernation.

Have a great day everyone!

