DBR: Tuesday, October 31st, 2023

By JennaP23
NCAA Football: Iowa State at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Men’s Golf Tees Off in Hawaii

In their final competition of the fall, men’s golf is in Kapolei, Hawaii competing in the Kapolei Invitational. Good luck Bears!

Volleyball Comes in at #21 in Latest AVCA Poll

Drip or Drown: Equestrian Edition

Baylor Equestrian dropped some new unis before their match against Fresno State this week!

Bear of the Day

In ONE SHORT WEEK FROM NOW we’ll be watching Baylor men’s basketball play a game. Truly a fantastic time to be alive! Have a great Tuesday and happy Halloween!

