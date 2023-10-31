DBR: Tuesday, October 31st, 2023

Men’s Golf Tees Off in Hawaii
In their final competition of the fall, men’s golf is in Kapolei, Hawaii competing in the Kapolei Invitational. Good luck Bears!
The s aim to finish the fall strong at the Kapolei Invitational— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) October 30, 2023
️: https://t.co/patqhnH9gi#SicEm ⛳️ ️
Volleyball Comes in at #21 in Latest AVCA Poll
Always grateful to be featured. Let's keep on the grind! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/CzoRFmqjKw— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 30, 2023
Drip or Drown: Equestrian Edition
Baylor Equestrian dropped some new unis before their match against Fresno State this week!
New week! New threads!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/MHICaRsYW8— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) October 30, 2023
Bear of the Day
October 30, 2023
In ONE SHORT WEEK FROM NOW we’ll be watching Baylor men’s basketball play a game. Truly a fantastic time to be alive! Have a great Tuesday and happy Halloween!
