DBR: Monday, October 30th, 2023

Bears Win in Fort Worth
Women’s tennis had a good showing at the TCU Invitational last weekend, with seven victories over the course of three days. Good work ladies!
The TCU Invitational concludes for the Bears with another singles win by Lauren Littell— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) October 30, 2023
️ https://t.co/PFhHHdVxu7#SicEm
Cross Country Finishes Season in Ames
Baylor cross country wrapped things up at the Big 12 Championships in Iowa on Saturday. Here’s the top five scorers from the men’s and women’s teams.
Our #Big12XC top five ⤵️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/p3vjPUVZcY— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) October 28, 2023
Soccer Loses in Big 12 Tournament
In a rematch against Cincinnati, the Bears fell short, losing 3-2 in the first round of the Big 12 Championship Tournament.
Final from Round Rock #SicEm | #depthB4height pic.twitter.com/F5oQBbSyeP— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) October 28, 2023
Volleyball Goes 0-2 in Austin
It was a tough break for Baylor volleyball last weekend as they dropped two games to #5 Texas. The Bears lost 3-2 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday. They’ll look to bounce back at home against Oklahoma this week.
Bears are back at home on Wednesday against Oklahoma#SicEm pic.twitter.com/cnWFLHz5vo— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 28, 2023
Football Loses to Iowa State
Not much to say here, just another unfortunate loss at home for the Bears, 30-18.
Today's final#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/a21HToOv5f— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 28, 2023
It was a RAINY day at McLane on Saturday, which made for some fun spectating! Shoutout to the faithful fans that persevered through the rain on Saturday, y’all are real ones. My friends and I stayed until the third quarter before taking our losses and heading back home.
A Happy Homecoming
Some former Bears were back in Waco on Saturday! It was great to have some of our guys back home, Sic ‘Em forever!
Great to have so many former Bears back home! #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/BCAvkwx4o5— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 28, 2023
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Dillon Doyle! Doyle was back in town on Saturday, when he was honored with the Bobby Jones Memorial Award.
Congratulations to @dillondoyle_ on receiving the 2023 Bobby Jones Memorial Award! Welcome Home, Dill! #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/QTkhxCDKTn— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 28, 2023
October 29, 2023
I hope everyone that was able to make it back to Waco for Homecoming had a great time, despite the rain and loss. Have a great week!!
Loading comments...