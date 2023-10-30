DBR: Monday, October 30th, 2023

Bears Win in Fort Worth

Women’s tennis had a good showing at the TCU Invitational last weekend, with seven victories over the course of three days. Good work ladies!

The TCU Invitational concludes for the Bears with another singles win by Lauren Littell



️ https://t.co/PFhHHdVxu7#SicEm — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) October 30, 2023

Cross Country Finishes Season in Ames

Baylor cross country wrapped things up at the Big 12 Championships in Iowa on Saturday. Here’s the top five scorers from the men’s and women’s teams.

Soccer Loses in Big 12 Tournament

In a rematch against Cincinnati, the Bears fell short, losing 3-2 in the first round of the Big 12 Championship Tournament.

Volleyball Goes 0-2 in Austin

It was a tough break for Baylor volleyball last weekend as they dropped two games to #5 Texas. The Bears lost 3-2 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday. They’ll look to bounce back at home against Oklahoma this week.

Bears are back at home on Wednesday against Oklahoma#SicEm pic.twitter.com/cnWFLHz5vo — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 28, 2023

Football Loses to Iowa State

Not much to say here, just another unfortunate loss at home for the Bears, 30-18.

It was a RAINY day at McLane on Saturday, which made for some fun spectating! Shoutout to the faithful fans that persevered through the rain on Saturday, y’all are real ones. My friends and I stayed until the third quarter before taking our losses and heading back home.

A Happy Homecoming

Some former Bears were back in Waco on Saturday! It was great to have some of our guys back home, Sic ‘Em forever!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Dillon Doyle! Doyle was back in town on Saturday, when he was honored with the Bobby Jones Memorial Award.

I hope everyone that was able to make it back to Waco for Homecoming had a great time, despite the rain and loss. Have a great week!!