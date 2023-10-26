DBR: Thursday, October 26th, 2023

BIG WIN FOR WOMEN’S GOLF

Baylor women kept up their dominant performance in the final round of competition at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational, easily securing the team win. Rosie Belsham also earned co-medalist honors with a 70. Great job ladies!

@rosiebelsham earns co-medalist honors as she leads a strong Bear contingent to the Rainbow Wahine Invitational Title!



: https://t.co/jMG0sKNvMS#SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YtpB7QfZAr — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) October 26, 2023

Volleyball Prepares for Big Matchup Against Texas

Tonight is the first of two games against Texas this week for the #20 Bears. They’ll have a tough fight ahead of them as they take on #5 Texas on the road.

Hankins is a STAR!

The accolades continue to roll in for Isaiah Hankins after a great performance against Cincinnati last Saturday. Hankins was named the Lou Groza Award Star of the Week!

Big week for @zaya_hankins.



4/4 Field Goal

Career long 54-Yard Field Goal

@Big12Conference Special Teams Player of the Week

@LouGrozaAward Star of the Week#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/HawBhTQsoN — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 25, 2023

Watch List Action for Bizzle

Jalen Bridges has been named to the Julius Erving Award Watch List, which is awarded to the best small forward each season.

Bear of the Day