DBR: Thursday, October 26th, 2023

BIG WIN FOR WOMEN’S GOLF
Baylor women kept up their dominant performance in the final round of competition at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational, easily securing the team win. Rosie Belsham also earned co-medalist honors with a 70. Great job ladies!
Volleyball Prepares for Big Matchup Against Texas
Tonight is the first of two games against Texas this week for the #20 Bears. They’ll have a tough fight ahead of them as they take on #5 Texas on the road.
Hankins is a STAR!
The accolades continue to roll in for Isaiah Hankins after a great performance against Cincinnati last Saturday. Hankins was named the Lou Groza Award Star of the Week!
Watch List Action for Bizzle
Jalen Bridges has been named to the Julius Erving Award Watch List, which is awarded to the best small forward each season.
Bear of the Day
