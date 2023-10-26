 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, October 26th, 2023

By JennaP23
BIG WIN FOR WOMEN’S GOLF

Baylor women kept up their dominant performance in the final round of competition at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational, easily securing the team win. Rosie Belsham also earned co-medalist honors with a 70. Great job ladies!

Volleyball Prepares for Big Matchup Against Texas

Tonight is the first of two games against Texas this week for the #20 Bears. They’ll have a tough fight ahead of them as they take on #5 Texas on the road.

Hankins is a STAR!

The accolades continue to roll in for Isaiah Hankins after a great performance against Cincinnati last Saturday. Hankins was named the Lou Groza Award Star of the Week!

Watch List Action for Bizzle

Jalen Bridges has been named to the Julius Erving Award Watch List, which is awarded to the best small forward each season.

Bear of the Day

