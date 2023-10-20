 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, October 20th, 2023

By JennaP23
NCAA Womens Basketball: Maryland at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Starts Strong at ITA Regionals

After the first day of competition, Baylor has two individuals that qualified for the main draw, Justin Braverman and Christopher Frantzen!

Baylor Home Track Schedule is Here

Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium is the place to be in the spring! There are three home meets for the Bears this season, AND we’re hosting the Big 12 Outdoor Championships!

WATCH Out for Baylor WBB

Baylor has two players on the Katrina McClain Award Watch List! This award is given to the best power forward in Division I basketball. Senior Dre’una Edwards and sophomore Darianna Littlepage-Buggs are both in the running for this year’s award.

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

Football is the first in action on Saturday, kicking off against new conference member Cincinnati at 11AM on ESPN+.

Volleyball has two home matches against UCF this weekend, starting off with a 2PM game on Saturday and the Dig Pink Match at 12PM on Sunday. Get to the Ferrell and support your Bears!

Bear of the Day

Happy Friday!! I hope you all have a great weekend, Sic ‘Em!!

