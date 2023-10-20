DBR: Friday, October 20th, 2023

Tennis Starts Strong at ITA Regionals
After the first day of competition, Baylor has two individuals that qualified for the main draw, Justin Braverman and Christopher Frantzen!
Kickin' off the regional championships with some qualifying singles today!— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) October 19, 2023
ITA Texas Regional Championship
Fort Worth, Texas
https://t.co/OJ41LaveHX#SicEm pic.twitter.com/t4L9YXRRdS
Baylor Home Track Schedule is Here
Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium is the place to be in the spring! There are three home meets for the Bears this season, AND we’re hosting the Big 12 Outdoor Championships!
Mark those calendars! ✍️— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) October 19, 2023
You have FOUR chances to catch the Bears at the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium this season.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/3S1zoPzIAY
WATCH Out for Baylor WBB
Baylor has two players on the Katrina McClain Award Watch List! This award is given to the best power forward in Division I basketball. Senior Dre’una Edwards and sophomore Darianna Littlepage-Buggs are both in the running for this year’s award.
Time to show them what they've been missing @DreeEdwards44— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) October 19, 2023
️ https://t.co/OsXDhP7z6A#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/0DmAXC4a25
The rookie is now a vet @DariannaBuggs22— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) October 19, 2023
️ https://t.co/OsXDhP7z6A#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/OPt4pJ1P5m
Coming Up This Weekend. . .
Football is the first in action on Saturday, kicking off against new conference member Cincinnati at 11AM on ESPN+.
Headed up north#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/a1lf7i0n5O— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 16, 2023
Volleyball has two home matches against UCF this weekend, starting off with a 2PM game on Saturday and the Dig Pink Match at 12PM on Sunday. Get to the Ferrell and support your Bears!
We can’t wait to see y’all this weekend! So much in store for these top-25 matches— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 19, 2023
️ Saturday (Cub Club Day): https://t.co/7v5Lf9fhkW
️ Sunday (Dig Pink Match - Wear Pink): https://t.co/oVbfRxnWVQ#SicEm pic.twitter.com/UL0COvGQrD
Bear of the Day
October 19, 2023
Happy Friday!! I hope you all have a great weekend, Sic ‘Em!!
Loading comments...