DBR: Monday, October 2nd, 2023

BAYLOR FOOTBALL DUB

On Saturday we got to witness The Miracle at Magic Kingdom as Baylor came back from a 29-point deficit in the second half to defeat new conference member UCF! This was a gritty win on the road for the Bears. Hopefully that momentum carries into this weekend’s game against Texas Tech.

Big Win for Soccer at Kansas State!

Volleyball Goes 1-1 Against Iowa State

After losing in five sets on Saturday, the Bears bounced back on Sunday, sweeping Iowa State 3-0.

Equestrian Loses to #4 Texas A&M

Ready to come back swinging next week!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/alehQKScoA — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) September 29, 2023

Bear of the Day

As a Texans fan, getting to see both my college and NFL team win in the same weekend is a rare blessing. Plus the Astros clinched the AL West — suck it Rangers. Have a great Monday y’all!! Go out and kill it this week!!