DBR: Monday, October 2nd, 2023

BAYLOR FOOTBALL DUB
On Saturday we got to witness The Miracle at Magic Kingdom as Baylor came back from a 29-point deficit in the second half to defeat new conference member UCF! This was a gritty win on the road for the Bears. Hopefully that momentum carries into this weekend’s game against Texas Tech.
BEARS WIN!— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 30, 2023
THE LARGEST COMEBACK IN SCHOOL HISTORY ‼️#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/PZfaWL06EH
Big Win for Soccer at Kansas State!
ROAD DUB #SicEm | #depthB4height pic.twitter.com/3z9XC3n02g— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) October 1, 2023
Volleyball Goes 1-1 Against Iowa State
After losing in five sets on Saturday, the Bears bounced back on Sunday, sweeping Iowa State 3-0.
CONSIDER IT JOY! Bears SWEEP! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/MrkHV5vHJk— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 1, 2023
Equestrian Loses to #4 Texas A&M
Ready to come back swinging next week!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/alehQKScoA— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) September 29, 2023
Bear of the Day
October 2, 2023
As a Texans fan, getting to see both my college and NFL team win in the same weekend is a rare blessing. Plus the Astros clinched the AL West — suck it Rangers. Have a great Monday y’all!! Go out and kill it this week!!
October 1, 2023
