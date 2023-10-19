DBR: Thursday, October 19th, 2023

Tennis in Action at ITA Regionals

Today is the first day of ITA Regionals Week! The Bears are in Fort Worth competing for the next few days. Good luck!

️ Oct. 19-24

ITA DI Texas Regional Championships

TCU - Fort Worth, Texas#SicEm pic.twitter.com/79yYqk6Nj8 — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) October 16, 2023

I’m an Astros fan so I hate to see a Ranger pitcher do well, but I think I’m legally obligated to include this since Cody Bradford is a Baylor alum. Go ‘Stros.

Big 12 Media Day!

Today was Media Day in Kansas City for Big 12 men’s basketball! Coach Drew, Jalen Bridges, RayJ Dennis, and Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua represented Baylor. The season is so close I can SMELL IT!

OurDailyBALLER

The one and only Will Boles tore it up on the intramural flag football field on Tuesday night! His team, the Balliticians, are undefeated after two weeks of play. Last night they won 19-13! Will had a fantastic game, catching 6 passes for 50 yards, including a touchdown. He was a lockdown on defense too, with 4 tackles, 2 sacks, and a pass breakup. Here’s the drip king himself, check out those jerseys!

Stay tuned for next week’s results as the Balliticians look to win their final regular season game.

Have a great day y’all!