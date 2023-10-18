DBR: Wednesday, October 18th, 2023

Women’s Basketball Preseason AP Poll is Here!
The preseason AP Poll has been released, and Baylor earned a spot at #19! Texas was the only other Big 12 team in the Top 25, coming in at #13.
Back where we belong— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) October 17, 2023
️ https://t.co/2eEK4dz5HP#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/9tg1wviuoq
Equestrian Ranked #8 in Latest NCEA Poll
Ready for a productive break!#SicEm— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) October 17, 2023
Get to Know RayJ Dennis
Check out this video and get to know transfer guard RayJ Dennis better.
A 2-time conference champ bringing some veteran leadership to the squad— Baylor Men's Basketball (@BaylorMBB) October 17, 2023
@rayjdennis10 #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/pfn44rEGSU
Bear of the Day
October 16, 2023
