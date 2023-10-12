DBR: Thursday, October 12th, 2023

Soccer Takes the Field One Last Time This Season

Tonight is the final home game for Baylor soccer! Come out to Betty Lou at 7PM to cheer on the Bears as they wrap up conference play.

Volleyball Takes the Court In Cincy Tonight

Tonight is the first of two games Baylor volleyball will play against Cincinnati this week. The Bears are coming off of a 1-1 series against Kansas State last weekend.

Tennis Regionals Start Today!

Baylor is hosting the ITA Texas Regionals this year, and today is the first of five days of competition. It’s all taking place at the Hurd Tennis Center, so come out and give our Bears a home court advantage!

tennis in Waco this weekend



ITA Texas Regionals

Oct. 12-16

Hurd Tennis Center#SicEm pic.twitter.com/zF2EE972EI — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) October 11, 2023

Equestrian Ranked #8 in Latest NCEA Poll

Basketball Emcee Openings. . .

Baylor Athletics is looking for new basketball emcees! If you think you have what it takes, or if you’re looking for a way to get in Foster without paying the high ticket prices, check it out!

We are looking for new emcees to take the court at upcoming basketball games!



This position requires a fun, engaging, and energized person to take the mic. Video submissions & in-person tryout during the week of Oct. 22-27 are required.



Apply: https://t.co/BBzdOBI3ZH#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Uiy3qGrspW — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 11, 2023

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Grazer, the Fat Bear Week Champion!

Congrats to 128 Grazer, our 2023 #FatBearWeek champion! Though unaware of her title in this imaginary contest, her success is real! For bears, fat = success, & she's set up well for winter.



We had a record-shattering 1,382,783 votes! There's so much love for our bears! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jpJY8c78uc — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 11, 2023

Have a great day y’all!