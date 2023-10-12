 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, October 12th, 2023

By JennaP23
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Soccer Takes the Field One Last Time This Season

Tonight is the final home game for Baylor soccer! Come out to Betty Lou at 7PM to cheer on the Bears as they wrap up conference play.

Volleyball Takes the Court In Cincy Tonight

Tonight is the first of two games Baylor volleyball will play against Cincinnati this week. The Bears are coming off of a 1-1 series against Kansas State last weekend.

Tennis Regionals Start Today!

Baylor is hosting the ITA Texas Regionals this year, and today is the first of five days of competition. It’s all taking place at the Hurd Tennis Center, so come out and give our Bears a home court advantage!

Equestrian Ranked #8 in Latest NCEA Poll

Basketball Emcee Openings. . .

Baylor Athletics is looking for new basketball emcees! If you think you have what it takes, or if you’re looking for a way to get in Foster without paying the high ticket prices, check it out!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Grazer, the Fat Bear Week Champion!

Have a great day y’all!

