DBR: Friday, January 6th, 2022

Big Basketball Saturday!

Both women’s and men’s basketball takes the court tomorrow. For the first game of the day, the women take on Kansas in Lawrence at 4PM, as they look to earn conference win #3.

The men tip off shortly after, hosting the Kansas State Wildcats and former Baylor coach Jerome Tang at the Ferrell Center. The Wildcats are hot this season, and Coach Tang’s homecoming may prove to be a challenge for the Bears, who are still looking for their first conference win.

THE SKY IS FALLING. . .Just Kidding. . .Kind Of?

Baylor men’s basketball has two conference losses and currently sits at 7th in the Big 12 with a 10-4 record this season. Men’s basketball has had great success the past few seasons, so we’ve become a bit spoiled with winning. Now that we have a few tough losses so early in the season, it’s easy to go full panic mode, but BMack wrote a great article breaking down how the Bears look this season. Spoiler alert: We’re gonna be okay!

I got longwinded...but moral of the story, don’t panic Baylor Nation.

Michigan State Kicker is Waco Bound

Michigan State kicker Jack Stone is coming back to Texas. The Highland Park native was a backup kicker at Michigan State last season and will walk on for Baylor next season.

Bear of the Day

I hope everyone had a great week! Big weekend ahead for basketball, Sic the entire state of Kansas!