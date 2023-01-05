DBR: Thursday, January 5th, 2022

Baylor Loses Second Conference Game to TCU

A big first half wasn’t enough for the Bears as they lost a close one to TCU 87-88. The Bears need to get it together and reset to be ready for Jerome Tang and Kansas State on Saturday.

Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

Halfway through the season, the Wooden Award Watch List has been updated. Keyonte George and Adam Flagler made the midseason list of twenty, as well as four other Big 12 players: Marcus Carr (Texas), Gradey Dick (Kansas), Mike Miles Jr. (TCU), and Jalen Wilson (Kansas).

Yves Missi Commits to Baylor!

Yesterday it became official! Yves Missi announced his commitment to Baylor, choosing the Bears over Texas and Stanford. Branden wrote a great preview of Missi and just how big this recruit is for Baylor, be sure to check it out.

Men’s Tennis Ranked #11 in Preseason Poll

Davion Mitchell Wreaks Havoc in the NBA

Davion Mitchell is in his second season in the NBA, and Off Night is still playing the lockdown defense he did while at Baylor.

Davion out here trying to give the ENTIRE team an Off-Night™️



(h/t u/transizzle on Kings reddit) — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 4, 2023

Transfer Portal Update

The transfer portal is more important than ever before, especially for Baylor. We’ve had some players announce their transfer, and we are also in the market for a quarterback after the loss of Kyron Drones to the portal. Here’s an update on what’s going on in the transfer portal for Baylor.

PORTAL UPDATE: Where Does Baylor Stand So Far? | Players in, players out, and a little talk about overall numbers. #SicEm — ODB (@OurDailyBears) January 5, 2023

