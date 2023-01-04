DBR: Wednesday, January 4th, 2022

BEARS UPSET OKLAHOMA IN NORMAN!

Last night Baylor women’s basketball earned a HUGE win over #17-ranked Oklahoma, defeating them 81-70! The Bears started off strong and dominated the entire game, breaking Oklahoma’s eight-game win streak and earning their second conference win of the season. This win puts Baylor at the top of Big 12 standings!

Gold Out for Men’s Basketball!

Tonight at 8PM in the Ferrell Center, Baylor hosts TCU in the men’s Gold Out game. This is the first time that both Baylor and TCU are in the Top 25 for this matchup, and it’s sure to be a good one. Get to the Ferrell and wear gold!

New Recruit Coming Soon?

This evening, Yves Missi will be announcing his college decision. This could be a major grab for Baylor, so stay tuned to see where Missi decides to go.

2024 5 ⭐️ Yves Missi (@Yves_missi) will announce his college decision tomorrow at 6:00 PM EST



He is down to three schools



- Stanford

- Baylor

- Texas@ProlificPrep @PSACardinals — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) January 3, 2023

"The academics are very important for me and my parents . Getting that for free is important."@Cassidy_Rob checks in with five-star C Yves Missi after his unofficial visit to Stanford:https://t.co/2t9Ul5eLko pic.twitter.com/BRU0og7KaH — Rivals (@Rivals) December 8, 2022

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Sarah Andrews. Andrews dropped a career-high 30 points against Oklahoma last night!

Catch up with @BaylorWBB’s @sarah_T2D after she put up 30 points for the over No. 17 Oklahoma#NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/FUkBZikJyU — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) January 4, 2023

Happy Wednesday y’all! Sic TCU!