DBR: Wednesday, January 4th, 2022

By JennaP23
BEARS UPSET OKLAHOMA IN NORMAN!

Last night Baylor women’s basketball earned a HUGE win over #17-ranked Oklahoma, defeating them 81-70! The Bears started off strong and dominated the entire game, breaking Oklahoma’s eight-game win streak and earning their second conference win of the season. This win puts Baylor at the top of Big 12 standings!

Gold Out for Men’s Basketball!

Tonight at 8PM in the Ferrell Center, Baylor hosts TCU in the men’s Gold Out game. This is the first time that both Baylor and TCU are in the Top 25 for this matchup, and it’s sure to be a good one. Get to the Ferrell and wear gold!

New Recruit Coming Soon?

This evening, Yves Missi will be announcing his college decision. This could be a major grab for Baylor, so stay tuned to see where Missi decides to go.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Sarah Andrews. Andrews dropped a career-high 30 points against Oklahoma last night!

Happy Wednesday y’all! Sic TCU!

