DBR: Tuesday, January 31st, 2023

Buggs Earns More Big 12 Honors

For the second week in a row (and fourth time this season) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week! Littlepage-Buggs had a double-double against Texas Tech on Saturday, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Big 12 Player of the Week

LJ Cryer was named Big 12 Player of the Week for his spectacular performance against Kansas and Arkansas. Cryer averaged 21 points last week and was instrumental in the Bears’ wins.

Bears Lose to Longhorns

Baylor lost a tough game to Texas last night in Austin 71-76.

Razorback Invitational Performers of the Week

Baylor participated in the Razorback Invitational last weekend. The men’s 4x400 meter team had a great showing, finishing with a time good enough for fourth-fastest in Baylor history. Koi Johnson also won gold in triple jump. Congrats!!

:



▪️ Men's 4x400m, 4th-fastest in program history

▪️ Koi Johnson, triple jump gold medalist#SicEm pic.twitter.com/RccyPsAkTE — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 30, 2023

Big 12 Football Release Coming Soon. . .

Today at 1PM the highly anticipated Big 12 football schedule for the 2023 season will be released!

Bear of the Day